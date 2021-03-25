MLB’s crackdown on stickum: are the Blue Jays stuck?

Major League Baseball plans to crack down on pitchers doctoring the baseball through the use of foreign substances in 2021. How badly (or how well) will this affect the Blue Jays?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





In a way, this announcement by MLB is not surprising. Many in baseball believe that fans – particularly younger fans – are more attracted to offense than to low-scoring pitchers’ duels. As a result, many of the current and proposed rules changes should – surprise! – result in increased runs per game. But the increase in strikeout rates (2020’s average K/9 was 12% higher than 2016) is one factor working against this trend.

The plan is for the league to use Statcast spin data to identify pitchers suspected of doctoring the ball. MLB will have compliance officers working with each team to monitor dugouts, clubhouses, tunnels, bullpens and batting cages to identify substances used. They will also pull “random” (?) samples of baseballs, which will be lab-analyzed for the presence of illegal substances.

It is interesting (and possibly highly relevant) that the current CBA explicitly gives the Commissioner the right to fine or suspend pitchers found to be using illegal substances. The recent memo only discusses how these rules are to be applied. So the player’s union’s ability to object to this change would be limited.

Like any other rule change, this new policy will affect some players more than others … and therefore some teams more than others. I was particularly interested in how it would affect the Jays, relative to the AL East.

Start with a few caveats. We do not know how strongly MLB will enforce this new rule. Nor do we know which pitchers are making the most use of stickum, or which pitchers will be most affected if their use of stickum is reduced. So any analysis of potential impact is highly speculative. But that has never stopped me before.

Not all spin is created equal. Some pitchers are more effective than others in translating spin into movement. Statcast published a new statistic starting in 2020 called “active spin”. This stat measures how much movement a particular pitcher gets, on average, on a particular pitch relative to average. As for example – the greatest vertical-movement-above-average on a four-seam fastball in 2020 was Trevor Bauer. Given his pitch speed and release point, he should have had 7.7 inches of vertical movement. He actually had 11.6 inches, or 3.9 inches above average. The main variable in achieving above-average movement is spin, so it is safe to say that Bauer was elite at translating spin into movement.

So, for purposes of this exercise, assume that the players with the highest vertical and horizontal movement are doing so with spin, and that those players are the ones who would be the most likely to be using stickum of some sort. Further assume that those players (the “spin masters”) are the ones who would be the most affected by a rule change limiting spin. Who are they, and how important are they to their teams?

This table shows the top 50 spin masters in 2020. I have based this table on the movement of the four-seam fastball, as for most pitchers this is their most common pitch. For simplicity, I have treated one inch of horizontal movement as equivalent to one inch of vertical (personally, I believe that vertical is more important) and where a pitcher has a negative horizontal movement relative to average I have set it to zero (some pitchers focus their spin solely on vertical movement).

The Blue Jays have two players on the list: Ryu at #29 and Ray at #30. It is possible that they could be affected, but their spin advantage of just over 3 inches is pretty middle-of-the-pack. The Rays and BoSox only have one each – Trevor Richards for the Rays is #31 (but as a reliever, he is less critical) and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox is #41. The Orioles – well, the O’s have bigger problems.

But the Yankees are an interesting case. It is not surprising that Gerrit Cole is #2 on the list, with a total spin advantage-over-average roughly equal to Ryu + Ray combined. Cole was famously named in the Bubba Hawkins case as a user of Hawkins’s special stickum, and his holy-cow-Batman increase in spin rates after being traded to the Houston Spin Factory is well known. Cole is expected to be the anchor of the Yankee rotation – if he were to revert to his pre-Houston form, it would dramatically impact a New York rotation that already has question marks.

The bottom line

If the use of illegal substances is as prevalent as many think, most teams will be affected by the new MLB rules. But the impact on Gerrit Cole and the Yankees could be more severe than any other AL East team, making the division all that much harder to predict.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

