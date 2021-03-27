Who’s hot and who’s not for the Blue Jays: prospects edition

As the end of Blue Jays spring training draws closer, Jays From the Couch takes a look at how some prospects are doing

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



If you are an avid fan of an MLB team, chances are you are familiar with your organization’s higher ranked prospects. One of the exciting things about spring training is that for many fans, it is the first chance to watch these guys play.

For some Blue Jays prospects, 2021 is their first official major league spring training. Let’s take a look at some stand outs:

Hot – Alek Manoah

The 23 year old RHP was Toronto’s first round draft pick in 2019. He caught the attention of many Jays fans with his dominant performance to date. Manoah has appeared in 3 games and has yet to give up a run. In seven innings, opposing batters have just one hit. He has also struck out 15 and hasn’t issued a single free pass. Perhaps most impressive is that two appearances have come against the New York Yankees and on both occasions, several of their “A lineup” players were playing.

With the Jays clearly in need of pitching, it’s understandable that a number of fans want Manoah to make the team out of spring training. Realistically this probably isn’t in the best interest of his development. His professional career to date has been 6 games with the Vancouver Canadians in 2019, back when they were the low A ball affiliate. Looking also at his repertoire, Manoah has an above average fast ball and slider. He also throws a changeup but Fangraphs rates it as 40 grade (below average) with potential to be just average. If he can improve on the changeup and have three good pitches, his ceiling could be a rotation ace. If not, it might be a leverage relief pitcher, possibly a closer. Time will tell which direction his career will take.

Hot – Simeon Woods Richardson

20 year old Woods Richardson was part of the return from the New York Mets in 2019 in the Marcus Stroman trade (along with LHP Anthony Kay). He has been just as effective as Manoah, without quite as many strikeouts. He has pitched 8 innings over 3 games, again all against the Yankees and many of their best hitters. He too has yet to allow a run, surrendering 4 hits and two walks with 8 strikeouts.

Woods Richardson is quite advanced, especially considering his young age. He has pitched as high as Dunedin which was the high A affiliate at the time. He has four above average MLB pitches – fastball, slider, curve and changeup, to go with above average strike zone command. I predict that he and Manoah will start the 2021 season at AA, where the organization will closely monitor their development.

Not – Elvis Luciano

Unfortunately, not all the news about young pitching is great.

At the beginning of camp, per Ben Nicholson Smith on Twitter, the Jays liked what they saw in Luciano. He quoted pitching coach Pete Walker as saying that Luciano has filled out physically and improved his slider. The team planned to use him as a starter, believing he has a tremendous upside.

They had to have been disappointed in his performance in 2 games. He only managed a total of one inning, mainly due to wildness. He surrendered 5 runs on 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 hit by pitches, for an ugly 27.00 era. Clearly Luciano needs more time to develop if he is ever to come close to his potential.

Hot – Jonathan Davis

Ok, technically Davis isn’t a prospect (he has five more MLB at bats than the maximum 130 to be considered a prospect) but I felt he should be mentioned here.

The 28 year old outfielder is often overlooked in spite of his well above average defence because his hitting hasn’t been great over his career. While I’m not suggesting Davis could be Jose Bautista 2.0, it is possible that he is a late bloomer at the plate.

Davis hit very well in spring training in 2020 before the shut down, and posted a very respectable .808 OPS in 13 games with the Jays in 2020. He is once again taking advantage of every opportunity this spring, with a .941 OPS.

When Toronto signed free agent George Springer in the off season, that gave them four every day outfielders. It looked like Davis’ chances of making the team were slim. With Springer injured and not knowing if (or how much) IL time he might need, this could open the door for Davis with the Blue Jays.

Hot – Josh Palacios

In recent years, one area that has been lacking for the Jays organization has been outfielders who were legitimate major league prospects. It is no doubt very welcome that both Palacios and Davis are having strong springs.

Palacios has a very impressive 1.235 OPS this spring and has also made some nice defensive plays. Toronto put Palacios on the 40 man roster this past off season so if they need outfielders at some point, he could be in the mix.

Not – Austin Martin

Martin was drafted 5th overall by the Jays in 2020. Other than spending time at the alternate training site last summer, this is Martin’s first exposure to professional baseball.

It’s not surprising that there is still work to do on his development. In 12 games this spring, Martin has one hit, a single. He has also made a couple of errors while playing shortstop.

Still there have been positives to his overall game:

Good news – his OBP of .462

Bad news – his batting average of .125

Being the “glass half full” kind of person I usually am, I’m amazed at the excellent OBP in spite of a low batting average! Martin has four walks this spring and only two strike outs.

I realize of course that this is a very small sample size and his walk rate will likely come down somewhat when he reaches MLB. Still I expect him to hit and I like his overall patient approach.

Not – Jordan Groshans

Groshans has had an unfortunate spring with the Jays. He has an OPS of .174. In 11 at bats over 9 games, he has one hit (a single). He also has no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Groshans had an OPS of .833 in 2018-2019 in MiLB. It’s likely that he needs time and exposure to the highest level of pitching in order to make adjustments.

No doubt Blue Jays management will closely monitor how this group develops. Some of these will be in the Jays’ future while others could be traded to fill other areas of need. Either way it is exciting to see what they become.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *