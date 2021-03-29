Bulking Inning Relievers, Key to Blue Jays Success in 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays may need to rely on Bulk Inning Relievers to find success in 2021

If you are an avid fan of an MLB team, chances are you are familiar with your organization’s higher ranked prospects. One of the exciting things about spring training is that for many fans, it is the first chance to watch these guys play.

Let’s get this out of the way, I am not sold on the Blue Jays rotation. I envision many short outings and bullpen days in Toronto’s future. This group of starters is not a World Series winning rotation. They are not a Division winning rotation. They might be good enough to win a wild card but that will have more to do with the strength of the offense than anything else.

Outside of Toronto’s ACE Hyun Jin Ryu, there are too many question marks. Ryu has some durabilities issues but he’s gold whenever he is on the bump.

Robbie Ray, high walks and strikeouts drive up his pitch count and limit how deep he can go into games.

Steven Matz, bounceback potential after a horrible 2020.

Tanner Roark, a horrible 2021, clashing with the organization’s ‘3rd time through the Order’ philosophy aka TTTO (I’ll circle back around to this), and he just might not have it anymore.

Ross Stripling, a roll of the dice. Good as a swingman with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and 2019 but not good in 2020. Not good at all.

Combine all these question marks with the TTTO and this rotation could easily become Ryu and pray for rain. A little harsh but that’s how I feel. For those of you not familiar with TTTO, simply put, it limits a pitcher to facing a batting order twice or 18 batters. The theory is the quality of pitches decreases as the pitcher fatigues or a hitter is better the more they face a pitcher.

All teams will be protecting their starts after the shortened 2020.

This brings me to my main point, Bulk Inning Relievers. As stated above, we can safely assume a guy like Robbie Ray won’t produce many, if any, 6 inning starts. Ray made 11 starts in 2020, throwing 90+ pitches/start but maxing out at 5 innings (3x). A similar picture can be painted for the other Blue Jays starters.

The coaching staff has two options:

Burn out the bullpen, using four relievers every game, or Utilize bulk inning relievers to eat up 2 to 3 innings 3-4 times a week

I pick option 2. Every single time. We don’t need to see any of our position players blowing out a shoulder or their elbow exploding because somebody doesn’t manage a bullpen properly.

Bullpen Candidates

These arms are still in the running to make the Opening Day roster: Rafael Dolis, Trent Thornton, Anthony Kay, Tyler Chatwood, David Phelps, Ryan Borucki, Francisco Liriano, Julian Merryweather (if healthy?), and A.J. Cole

Not Bulk Innings Relievers

Dolis

The 33-yr-old native of La Romana, Dominican Republic was outstanding in 2020 but a bulk innings guy he is definitely not. Dolis was asked to get 4 outs 2 times in 24 appearances.

Phelps

The 34-yr-old Phelps spend 2020 with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philidelphia Phillies. He struggled with the Phillies but looked good with the Brewers. David Phelps made 22 appearances retiring 6 batters once. He will give you more than an inning but not much more, therefore, not a bulk innings guy.

Romano

A former minor league starter, the Markham native was asked to retire more than three batters just once in 2020. I think it is safe to assume that Jordan Romano will see a lot of 8th and 9th inning appearances with the loss of Kirby Yates.

Liriano

A 37-yr-old lefty last pitched in 2019 as a reliever for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 5-3 with a 3.47ERA in 69 appearances. The former All-Star pitched 2 innings 6 times, therefore, not a bulk innings reliever.

Borucki

Another former starter, the oft-injured lefty made 21 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020. The Blue Jays were very careful with how they handled Borucki in 2020. Hopefully, there will be fewer restrictions on him in 2021; however, it is unlikely he will frequently be asked to retire greater than 3 batters. Something he did twice in 2020.

Cole

The 29-yr-old came to Blue Jays Spring Training camp as a non-roster invitee again in 2021. Once again, he impressed enough to find his way onto the 40-man roster and make the Opening Day roster. The former 4th round selection of the Washington Nationals was asked to get pitch more than an inning three times in 24 appearances.

Bulk Innings Relievers

Chatwood

The 31-yr-old righty made 5 starts for the Chicago Cubs in 2020 but we are going to ignore those. Instead, we are going to head back to the good old day of 2019. Chatwood made 33 appearances out of the Cubs bullpen, posting a 4.53ERA and 1.46WHIP.

I see Chatwood being a bulk inning guy as he threw 2 or more innings 14 times in ’19. As a reliever, Tyler Chatwood throws his sinker harder, 95.7 vs 94.2. His cutter also has a little more zip, 90.2 vs 89.9. While his fastball sits in the 46th percentile, it has a wicked spin rate in the 97th percentile.

Thornton

The 27-old righty, a ray of golden sunshine in 2019, was expected to solidify his spot in the rotation in 2020; unfortunately, he would only make 3 starters before requiring surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. Almost an afterthought, Thornton was expected to start the season at the Alternate site before heading to Buffalo to be stretched out.

Now it appears Thornton will remain with the team acting as a spot starter and bulk innings reliever. While not overpowering, Thornton throws a spin rate (88th percentile) 4-seamer (92.9mph), and slider (80.5mph), two pitches he could really focus on improving while pitching out the bullpen. If his slider is working on any given day, he also mixes in a cutter and change with the occasional sinker and curveball (87th percentile spin rate).

Kay

The 26-yr-old could fill a multitude of roles for the Blue Jays organization in 2021. He could be another out of the bullpen or spot starter or full-time starter or Triple-A depth. He made 13 appearances out of the Blue Jays bullpen in 2020, pitching two or more innings 5 times.

Anthony Kay doesn’t generate the spin rates that Chatwood or Thornton are capable of but he’s no slouch. Kay averaged 94 on his fastball with a spin rate in the 71st percentile. He mixes in a decent curve which comes in at 78 and change which he throws at 86.

Merryweather

This is a tough one to predict. Merryweather has the stuff to be a dominant starter but can’t seem to shake the injury bug long enough to prove it. The dominant starter stuff would translate into a reliever with shutdown capabilities. If healthy, Merryweather expects to be used in a hybrid role.

“I think they want to have the flexibility of using me as a starter, for sure, and then obviously being able to be out of the ‘pen, too, is a good option. It’s not the easiest role not knowing exactly if you’re going to end up in the rotation or not, but for me it’s not as daunting as last year being in the bullpen for the first time.” (full article)

With that, I see Merryweather being asked to throw multiple innings to see how he responds to the workload. Ideally, the 29-yr-old will be used almost in a piggy-backed fashion where he is scheduled to follow a starter. Good plans only look good on paper. It is more likely that he will be given a span of days he should expect to be called upon.

In 2020, three of Merryweather’s five appearances were 2 innings.

In Closing

I hope that I am wrong. I hope the rotation shows the ability to consistently pitch into the 6th and 7th inning and keep their team in games. This would allow the coaching staff to optimize their bullpen without burning them out. However, I feel that Chatwood, Merryweather, Thornton, and Kay will prove extremely valuable in 2021.

Closing Closing Note

The Bulk Inning reliever group will get stronger once Nate Pearson is fully healthy. Nate Pearson will likely push Stripling to the pen to join this group. It is also possible the organization will have Pearson pitch out of the pen on a schedule. As I suggested they do with Merryweather.

