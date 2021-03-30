For Blue Jays & the Trade Deadline, Can Doesn’t Mean Will

The Blue Jays are definitely in a strong position for huge upgrades this summer, but that doesn’t mean they’ll pull the trigger

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the 2021 season with postseason aspirations. They spent a lot of money this past winter to help in that regard. What they didn’t really do is address their starting rotation. While many fans clamoured for a number 2 type starter, Toronto’s front office re-signed Robbie Ray and put a lot of faith in their depth. Now, the only other opportunity to upgrade the 2021 product is via trade, which they are well positioned to do, but the cost will be dipping into their prospect capital, which might prove to be something they won’t want to do.

At MLB.com, beat reporters were asked to give a bold prediction for the team they cover. My buddy, Keegan Matheson, wrote the following: “The Blue Jays will make the headlining deal of the 2021 Trade Deadline. It’s easy to forecast the Blue Jays being heavily involved in the pitching market at the Deadline — or even earlier — and they have the future payroll flexibility to add a large contract. The other thing Toronto has working in its favor is the No. 7 farm system in baseball, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. This current roster has been built primarily through development and free agency, meaning the Blue Jays haven’t needed to dip into their prospect pool to acquire outside talent just yet. When the time comes, Toronto will have all of the pieces necessary to swing a major deal.”

I have a lot of respect for my old friend and his views on the Blue Jays. However, I can’t help but wonder if he is accurate in his assessment of what this team will do come the Trade Deadline. Before I get into it, I should acknowledge that the logic behind what Keegan says is sound. The Toronto Blue Jays absolutely have the financial ability to take on just about any contract in baseball. As well, their offseason spending kept the significant portion of their prospect cupboards rather full. So, in theory, it makes sense that the club is in a position to strike big this summer and that’s what Keegan is saying.

The problem is that this summer won’t play out in theory. Reality will require this front office to make a decision. Every summer, there are pitchers available on expiring contracts, playing for teams that are out of contention. Looking at the list of potential free agents for next winter, there are some interesting, albeit older names like Max Scherzer (37), Noah Syndergaard (29), James Paxton (33), Clayton Kershaw (34), Zack Greinke (38), Jon Gray (30), Dylan Bundy (29) among others. What stands out is that most of these guys are playing for teams expected to contend, so they may not even be available unless something has gone very wrong for their respective teams, which means the price will be prohibitive, if a trade is even considered.

Alternatively, teams that are our of their races could look to restock their own system by dealing their younger studs. For example, a team like Colorado could be persuaded to deal German Marquez, which is an idea our Jim Scott posed this past winter. Who knows? They may have even tried to do that during the offseason but found that teams weren’t as motivated to pay the high prospect price tag. Would Toronto change their tune (assuming they even were part of that song) in the summer?

Another idea is looking to Cincy and a Sonny Gray (31) who has a year plus an option remaining after this season. Or, his teammate, Luis Castillo (28), who won’t be a free agent until 2024. Both are likely to cost quite a bit in a trade with Castillo looking to be the more expensive target. It’s exciting to dream that the Blue Jays could pursue either, particularly Castillo, but the reason no one thought it a serious idea this offseason, at least not seriously enough, is that it would simply cost too much for Toronto’s front office.

Since Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins came to Toronto, they’ve been focused on acquiring talent in whatever way they can. They’ve rebuilt the system in a short order and are the proud owners of one of the game’s best. Would they really be looking to chip away at their hard work? And, perhaps, “chip away” is not the right expression since it could very well cost a significant chunk of their system. So far in Toronto, we have seen and heard a front office almost hyper focused on building the system up to allow for a consistently winning club.

Matt W of Bluebird Banter wrote an evaluation of this front office’s trades since coming to Toronto and, let’s just say the list is uninspiring. Of course, in the interest of fairness, they inherited a team that was getting older and running out the window of their competitive status. The beginning of a rebuild is not the same as as where they find themselves right now. So, perhaps, we should be giving them the benefit of the doubt.

But, like most things in life, you have to see it to believe it. When it comes to the Blue Jays front office making THE move of the Trade Deadline, I’ll believe it when I see it. Atkins & Co simply love their prospect capital too much. That’s not a judgement; they’ve done a great job building the system and should love their prospects. I’m not saying they WON’T make a deal, they will. Will it be THE deal of the summer? Time will tell.

