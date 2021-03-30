Positional Versatility/Flexibility, Key to Success for these Blue Jays Prospects

Not the most skilled or highly regarded prospects, positional versatility will be a major key to their success in 2021

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

As the game continues to evolve, positional flexibility and versatility have become more and more important. Every successful team seems to have one or two Ben Zobrist types in the everyday lineup or on their bench. The ability to play multiple positions, and play them well, might be even more important for minor league prospects not considered in the same stratosphere as Austin Martin or Jordan Groshans.

For example, Bo Bichette appears to be a lock as the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop for the foreseeable future; therefore, the Blue Jays shortstop prospects (especially in the upper minors) should jump at the chance to prove they are capable of playing other positions.

The Blue Jays surprised many by adding the 22-yr-old to the 40-man roster this offseason. Lopez played 2019 with the A-Ball Lansing Lugnuts, his first full season. The Blue Jays 12th ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, showed good bat to ball skills (.324BA), good speed (20SB, 20 doubles, and 5 triples), and a good eye at the plate (6.9BB% and 12.8K%).

Lopez also proved to be a reliable multi-positional fielder. Most of his reps came at SS, where he played 82 games. He also played 19 games at 2nd and 12 games in the outfield. Lopez is expected to join A-Advanced Vancouver or Double-A New Hampshire where he should continue to get reps all over the field.

Spring Training Note: Otto played mostly 2B with a few games in the outfield.

A former 1st round pick of the Blue Jays (22nd in 2017) whose bat has yet to develop. The majority of Warmoth’s playing time has come at SS (131GP) and 2B (64GP). He’s made 4 starts in CF and one start at 3B.

No longer considered a Top Prospect, Warmoth is hoping that positional flexibility will prolong his career. I am hoping it jumpstarts his career where he can become a solid utility player.

Logan split 2019 between Advanced-A and Double-A, batting .292 with 7 doubles, a triple, and 3HR in 36 games with the D-Jays. In 65GP with the Fisher Cats, Warmoth batted just .200 with a .290OBP, 11 doubles, 3 triples, and no HR. He is expected to return to Double-A where Austin Martin, Jordan Groshans, and Samad Taylor are expected to get the majority of the infield reps, leaving Warmoth to find reps elsewhere.

It appears those reps will come in the outfield.

Spring Training Notes: It doesn’t appear that Logan got a single rep in the infield during camp with the majority of his playing time coming as a corner outfielder. I do recall seeing him in CF. He looked better at the plate, batting .364 with a pair of doubles, a HR, a walk, and 7 strikeouts.

The 26-yr-old turned some heads in 2020, eventually making his MLB debut on July 25th. the former Boston Red Sox prospect primarily played SS (221GP) and 2B (121GP) throughout his minor league career. In 2019, the Blue Jays had him taking some reps in the outfield, 12 games in center field to be exact.

Espinal started 18 games at short and 1 game at 3rd during his time with the Blue Jays in 2020. He finished with a .267BA, 4 doubles, 6RBI, 4BB, and 16K in 26GP while filling in for an injured Bo Bichette.

Unless something happens to one of Toronto’s infielders between now and Opening Day, Espinal is expected to head to the alternate site until the minor league season begins. Buffalo will have a few options at 2B/SS with Breyvic Valera, Richard Urena, and Kevin Smith. Getting Espinal more reps in the outfield, as well as the infield, will guarantee Espinal’s bat will be in the lineup every day.

Spring Training Note: Espinal played more SS with a few games at 2B and 3B.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *