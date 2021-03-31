Blue Jays 2021 Season Over/Unders

Jays From the Couch gets you set for the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2021 season with some fun over/under discussion

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin the 2021 season and there is legitimate excitement in the air. This club is expected to compete for a playoff spot after an offseason that saw them sign some big, key additions. Of course, it will be an uphill battle with them playing in a tough division, injuries already testing their depth and so on. However, after a weird 2020 season, it’s just exciting to be approaching the start of a full season of baseball.

With that in mind, JFtC would like you to take a look at some projections and offer your thoughts on whether said projections will be beaten or not. Projections are taken from Fangraphs and, for the most part, the over/under is set at an average of all the projections listed there. NOTE: If you tuned in to Ep253 of our podcast, you will have heard our thoughts on these projections. Now it’s your turn.

1) With news that Alejandro Kirk has made the big league roster right out of the gates, there is a clear message that The Blue Jays are focused on getting as much out of their on field product as possible, bringing the best players with them. Currently, Kirk is projected to see 100 games, likely thanks to the DH spot, etc. But, given that he’ll be splitting time with Danny Jansen, 100 games might be a bit high. That said, do you take the over or under?

2) Hyun Jin Ryu is the teams ace and, thanks to some injuries, far and away the best starter the Blue Jays have opening the season. However, the injury history that he comes with is always at the forefront of any discussion regarding the Korean ace. If he misses a significant amount of time, this team is in a bad spot. That said, the projections have him making 29 starts. Do you take the over or under?

3) Teoscar Hernandez has established himself as one of the better sluggers in the American League, a far cry from the question mark he was when the Blue Jays traded for him way back when. He’ll be a key piece to the heart of this batting order and will be relied upon for production. His home run total is projected to be around 32, so we’ll set it there. Do you take the over or under?

4) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.will likely benefit from being told to focus only on playing first base. That, combined with his improved physical health, he has looked really good this spring. He still hits the ball as hard as anyone in baseball and the question is whether those ground balls will continue or he’ll be able to put things together and tear it up in 2021. We’ll set his home run projection at 30 and we’ll set his fWAR at 3. Do you take the over or under?

5) Cavan Biggio has yet to be caught stealing in his big league career. Will that continue in 2021? He’s been the lone bright spot in that regard. While it would be nice to see the Blue Jays try to be more aggressive, time will tell if it translates into more stolen bases (it is worth mentioning that stolen bases are not the be all and end all with regard to the running game). He’s projected at 15 stolen bases and 4 caught stealing. Do you take the over or under?

6) Jordan Romano looks to be the first one up to fill in the closer’s role after Kirby Yates has been lost to Tommy John surgery. The Canadian broke out in 2020 and looks to be building on that success. Steamer has him collecting 18 saves in 2021. Do you take the over or under?

7) The team’s biggest offseason acquisition, George Springer looks to be starting the season on the IL thanks to an oblique issue, so he’ll not have the benefit of a full season. Undoubtedly, he will be relied on to be a leader on this team, both in the clubhouse and on the field. If he’s out for a while, his production will be missed greatly. That said, he’s projected at 32 home runs and 4 fWAR. Do you take the over or under?

8) Marcus Semien is the other big acquisition for the Blue Jays. He’s been told he’ll be the team’s second baseman, but we know that he is a short stop by trade and can play third base. So, how much time will he see at each position? I’ll set the over/under at 80 games at 2B, 20 at 3B and 20 at SS. Do you take the over or under?

9) Charlie Montoyo is beloved by all for the nice guy that he is. As a manager, he’ll be tested this season as the expectations are higher than they’ve ever been during his tenure. He may need to get his team fired up on occasion. How many times will he be ejected? Let’s set it at 5. Do you take the over or under?

10) Tanner Roark is in the Blue Jays’ rotation, but that may be more by default than anything else. With injuries piling up, the club will need him. His projected ERA is not pretty. We’ll set it at 5. Do you take the over or under?

11) Lourdes Gurriel Jr.is one of the more under rated hitters the Blue Jays have. Yet, he’s been productive for them. He’s projected to hit .270. Do you take the over or under?

12) Jonathan Davis has cracked the big league roster to start the season thanks to Springer’s oblique. Davis brings a much needed element of speed and defense. How long he stays with the club is up in the air. Would, could, should they send him down when Springer returns? That is a healthy debate topic. It feels as though he’s on borrowed time, though. How many games will he get to show what he can do before they send him down? Let’s set it at 30 games. Do you take the over or under?

13) The Blue Jays are vying for a playoff spot and will be up against it with the Rays and Yankees expected to provide all the competition Toronto can handle. Let’s set their win total at 87, which may not be enough to earn a postseason spot. Do you take the over or under?

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *