Is Blue Jays Rotation Good Enough?

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin the 2021 season with a rotation that is considered ‘middle of the pack’. So, how does that impact their playoff hopes?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to begin what should be a very exciting season. Their young core will be supported with the additions like George Springer and Marcus Semien. The team defense looks to be improved and the offense should score a boat load of runs. The one area that was not really addressed over the offseason was the starting rotation, leading me to wonder if the group they’ll rely on is good enough to achieve the team’s post season aspirations.

At the time of writing, the Blue Jays starting rotation will consist of ace, Hyun Jin Ryu, Robbie Ray, who will likely miss his first start after banging his elbow on the stairs, Steve Matz, Ross Stripling and Tanner Roark. Noticeably absent from this list is young stud, Nate Pearson, who is not yet ready to return from a groin injury.

Now, no one would argue that this group is the stuff that World Series championships are made of, but that is 6 months from now and may be putting the cart before the horse. The question before us is if this rotation is good enough to even get into the postseason.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens did up his rankings of starting rotations and your Toronto Blue Jays sit in the 11th spot. On the surface, the 11th best rotation in baseball is nothing to sneeze at. But, even Clemens himself says that may be over-optimistic: “This one feels optimistic. Ryu’s projection feels light; his 3.26 xFIP over the last three years doesn’t exactly scream regression to me, and his guile-based game eases any worries about a fastball that no longer tops 90 mph. Everyone else flat-out terrifies me, though.”

Obviously, the conversation begins with Ryu who enters his second season as a Blue Jay. While he got off to a rocky start in the shortened 2020 season, but certainly ended up showing why Toronto signed him. Currently, he is projected to win 12 games with an ERA between 3.50 and 4.00 and a FIP reasonably close, so we can feel confident about his potential contributions…assuming he’s healthy. Despite his history of injury, he’s projected to make 29 starts. Let’s hope that happens.

After Ryu, the cast looks rather questionable. Ray has had himself a very strong spring and is projected to be the second best starter. He will collect his share of strike outs (well over 11K/9), which will surprise no one. The real question is whether he will continue to walk the entire population of Toronto. While he may not hit the 7.84 BB/9 he saw in 2020, he’s still projected to see nearly 5. That said, the approximately 2.5 fWAR is welcome, assuming he lives up to it.

The remaining starters look more like bulk inning relievers than traditional starters. Well, that statement may or may not be accurate depending on how you view someone like Matz. Do you believe he can return to his 2019 1.6 fWAR form? Or, his 2016 2.5 fWAR? So far, this spring has resulted in some positive reviews. He’s projected to see an ERA between 4.50 and 4.95 over roughly 120 innings (24 starts).

As for Roark, he’s projected to see an ERA north of 5.00 over 130 innings. He was really brought on to be a $12M innings eater and a gap filler for when the younger pitchers are ready and if he performs well, then that is a bonus. Stripling is an interesting pitcher in that he hasn’t really ever been a full time starter, even with the Dodgers. One would think that he’s the kind of pitcher to make spot starts and/or come in and give effective bulk innings. At the very least, these two will be called upon to play an important role to start the season.

Where this team goes after that remains to be seen. Perhaps, the strategy has been to build up a stable of pitchers that can fill multiple roles and figure out their usage along the way. This is backed up by the fact that no starters were brought in this winter, aside from Ray. Even the addition of Tyler Chatwood supports this. Perhaps, we’ll see Toronto use the opener/piggy back/bulk inning approach this season. If they tried it in their small post season appearance last year, maybe we can say they are at least considering it.

Obviously, higher end pitching would be nice and would certainly make us feel more confident in this season. And, there is plenty of time for Ross Atkins to make a trade to address the rotation, and whether he would actually pull that trigger remains to be seen, but there is time to do it. There is also lots of prospect capital from which to draw.

The argument can be made that if this Blue Jays team is serious about a 2021 playoff push, they almost have to pull of a big trade. A factor in this whole conversation, and the apparent strategy, is that the bullpen is likely to take on a significant role. In a short 60 game season, that might be OK, but even then, we saw them tire quickly. Over the course of 162 games, that will only be amplified.

While the offense will carry this team, the pitching staff will need to pull their weight. We’re at the beginning of a potentially long window of contending, so it wouldn’t make sense for the front office to sell the farm for just one year, which is why this conversation is so interesting. How will they address a rotation for this year and still balance the future? That’s the job in front of them because, regardless of how they do it, it needs to be done.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *