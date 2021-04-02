Blue Jays Q & A from the Couch

JFtC presents a Blue Jays Q&A sessions among our staff. From prospects to MVP to expectations for the 2021 season, we offer predictions

A new baseball season is finally upon us and Blue Jays fans everywhere were rewarded for their patience as the Jays and Yankees gave us a great opening day with the Jays prevailing 3-2 in 10 innings. Jays are in first place and the Yankees are in last!! It is going to be a really fun year and your friends at Jays From the Couch will be right here to share it all with you.

Since joining the Jays From the Couch team recently, I have come to know the fellow writers and have learned that they have even more knowledge, insights and great opinions than you get to see when you read their material posted on the JFtC site. I decided to take this opportunity to ask a few of them some questions on the upcoming season and beyond. As you will see below, in some areas the ‘Couchers’ agree, and in some areas they see things a little differently. Their varied backgrounds, opinions and insights are what makes this group of writers so special. I would be remiss if I did not point out that the amazing Karen Soutar asked our group of writers the first question, which was the inspiration for this article. Now on to the Q & A…

The Blue Jays signed Ryu in 2019 and then Springer in 2020. What major free agent do they sign in 2021?

Steve Fekete

From a “position of need” standpoint, the 2022 free agent class is not one that presents Blue Jays attractive options. So I predict the front office will seek to be aggressive on the trade market and use late sign free agents to supplement roster.

Karen Soutar

Thor (Noah Syndergaard). Probably wishful thinking there.

Jim Scott

Thor (Noah Syndergaard). I project that the Bo excels at SS in 2021, so the Jays pass on the SS class. Semein out, Cavan back at 2B, and Groshans ready for 3B to start 2022.

Which of the Blue Jays young core of position players will not be a member of the Blue Jays when they win their next World Series?

Steve Fekete

Trick question…the Blue Jays will not win a World Series over the next decade. Perennial playoff team-yes. But the Jays will be the Braves & Indians of the 90’s. Vladdy, Bichette & Biggio will opt to leave Toronto once eligible for free agency.

Karen Soutar

Rowdy Tellez, and possibly Danny Jansen if he doesn’t find consistency this season.

Jim Scott

Danny Jansen traded when Kirk takes over the #1 catcher spot.

Which minor league position player currently with the Blue Jays is most likely to be a key member of major league team for years to come?

Steve Fekete

The natural fit would be native Canadian Dasan Brown. He should prove to be a Jackie Bradley Jr. type contributor. Though I can imagine Alejandro Kirk playing his entire career in a Toronto uniform.

Karen Soutar

Austin Martin. I think his skill set complements that of the existing core very well.

Jim Scott

Groshans @ 3B

Which Blue Jays minor league player (position player or pitcher) currently ranked among the Jays top 10 prospects will most likely be dealt for more immediate major league help?

Steve Fekete

While he should NOT be the player the Jays trade to fill holes, Alex Manoah is the ultimate “sell high” trade chip. Which of course will come back to haunt the Blue Jays. The guy I feel they should dangle is Simeon Woods Richardson, who will have a long career but will never deliver on the promise.

Karen Soutar

Orelvis Martinez – I like his upside. Seems like the kind of prospect other teams could want, but with the Jays existing core, he could be expendable to them.

Jim Scott

Alek Manoah. His spring training was so good that someone will overpay for him.

Who has a better year in 2021, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or Teoscar Hernandez?

Steve Fekete

Gurriel Jr. Teoscar will play his way into the DH spot or out of Toronto to acquire a starting pitcher. Though I believe Jonathan Davis will outplay them all in terms of consistent contributions on the bases and in the outfield.

Karen Soutar

Both will be great, slight edge to Teo – he will be top 10 in OPS in the AL for years to come.

Jim Scott

Teoscar. Lourdes will be good, but inconsistent.

Who has a better year in 2021, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette?

Steve Fekete

Vladdy will put together a ridiculously flashy streak or two and lead team in home runs. But Bo Bichette will establish that he is THE STAR of the Blue Jays.

Karen Soutar

I like Bo a lot but I am picking Guerrero. This is Vlad’s breakout season. I see him as a legit contender for AL MVP.

Jim Scott

Bo by fWAR as playing 1B/DH will decrease Vladdy’s WAR value.

For the upcoming year, if you had to pick one duo for the team, do you rather have Ryan Borucki and Tyler Chatwood or Tim Mayza and Rafael Dolis?

Steve Fekete

Chatwood and anyone would be my choice. Borucki will be useful, but Chatwood will be a difference maker.

Karen Soutar

Tough choice but Borucki and Chatwood (glad we don’t have to choose barring injury).

Jim Scott

Mayza and Dolis. I think “Willie” Mayza is for real.

Who gets more starts behind the plate, Danny Jansen or Alejandro Kirk?

Steve Fekete

Danny Jansen, who may earn himself an All-Star selection for managing the Blue Jays pitching staff. The acquisition of Graterol will eventually allow the team to carry 3 catchers and make Kirk the regular DH, with games in left field and at 1B to add to the lineup flexibility.

Karen Soutar

Jansen due to his experience. But he could lose the starting job if he doesn’t put it together.

Jim Scott

First half: Danny. Second half: Receptor.

Who is more likely to pitch for the team in September, Simeon Woods Richardson or Alek Manoah?

Steve Fekete

Alek Manoah. His college experience pitching as starter and reliever will make him a key pitcher after the All-Star Break (or until Atkins deals him away to cover for his off-season failures).

Karen Soutar

Both please! If I have to choose – Woods Richardson due to more extensive repertoire and more MiLB experience.

Jim Scott

SWR, because Manoah will be gone.

What will the Blue Jays year look like?

A) Wasted year, glad to see it over

B) Fun year but done after 162 games

C) Wild Card one and done

D) ALDS – Happy they made progress

E) ALCS – Proving they are for real

F) World Series Appearance – They win the hearts of a nation!

G) First of many World Series Championships!!!

Steve Fekete

B) Fun year but done after 162 games. The Blue Jays will remain in the hunt for a Wild Card until August. But the overuse of the bullpen and failure to acquire the starting pitchers (plural) they will need to remain relevant dooms the Jays to battle the Red Sox for 3rd place.

Karen Soutar

D) They make it to the ALDS and lose, but it’s a step forward. 2022 will be that much better.

Jim Scott

D) ALDS – losing to the Yanks, but close

There you have it, 10 questions and 30 thoughtful answers. For the record, I think this is the year Vlad breaks out and becomes a top five MVP player; neither Woods Richardson nor Manoah get traded this year; and the Jays make it to the ALCS proving they are for real. There is nothing like the feeling of optimism resulting from an opening day win in for your Toronto Blue Jays!

