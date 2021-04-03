Blue Jays Drop A Good Game in the Bronx

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees met on Saturday afternoon for game two of the season opening series under a beautiful New York blue sky and in front a crowd limited to 20 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 virus.

On the mound for the Yankees was two time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber looking to re-establish his career after two seasons lost to injury.

On the bump for the Blue Jays was Ross Stripling, the long time Dodger swing man, making the starting rotation due to an injury to young phenom Nate Pearson. Stripling is looking to hold onto a spot in the rotation once the aforementioned Pearson and fellow injured Robbie Ray come back from injury in the coming weeks.

Kluber gave up three base runners in the first two innings but benefited from two beautiful double plays behind him. He showed good control of all of his pitches and looked very much like the crafty right hander he now has to be.

Stripling gave up a hit and a walk in the first, but struck out Glyber Torres with a nice curveball to end the threat. He got two quick outs in the second before giving up a 3-2 single to Gio Urshela followed by a Clint Fraser double on a center cut curveball. The Yankees brought one run across the plate on a ground ball to third, fielded cleanly on the run by Biggio but Guerrero had to come off the bag on a nice stretch to catch the throw allowing the runner to be safe at first and Urshela to score the first run of the game.

Kluber lost his control in the third, walking two batters after a Grichuk strike out to start the inning. Danny Jansen alertly advanced to third on a wild pitch, barley beating the tag then scored on an errant throw to second on a Semien steal of second. Credit Montoya for starting the runner in that situation.

A sequence worth noting was Guerrero hitting a single to right center with one out in the fourth. Gurriel fouled off a few tough full count pitches before depositing a curveball into left field, with Guerrero smartly and agressivley getting to third on the play. Tellez followed with a shallow fly out to Judge in right, not deep enough to send Guerrero from third. Grichuk had a good at bat to work a two out walk to bring up catcher Danny Jansen who grounded out to short on the first pitch. While the Jays did not plate a runner, there were a lot of positives for the young Jays in the inning nonetheless.

The Yankees retook the lead with a Gary Sanchez rocket to left on a breaking ball left over the plate by Stripling in the fourth. Stripling eventually came out of the game with one out in the fourth and two runners on base, passing the ball to Tyler Chatwood who seems to be Montoyo’s early ‘get me our of this mess guy’ who gave up a first pitch single to Judge and and infield single to Hicks to allow the third run.

Semien showed great bat speed by pulling a ball to left for a home run to lead off the fifth, ending Kluber’s day. Borucki got four outs in the bottom of the fifth, forced to get the additional batter due to a bad throw by Bo Bichette.

The Yankees opened up their lead after Rafeal Dolis took his time walking three batters while getting two outs. Lefty Tim Mayza came in to give up a bloop single to Jay Bruce to score two.

The Jays made some noise in the 8th by putting two on with bloop singles but Rowdy Tellez couldn’t catch the high fastball and struck out with the tying runs on base. They couldn’t muster anything against Green in the 9th and ended up on the wrong end of a 5-3 decision.

On a positive note Stripling showed good control and used all of his pitches to get into the 4th inning. The bullpen kept it close late and Guerrero and Biggio looked good in the field. Areas of concern would be a another bad throw from Bichette, and continued lack of hitting by Biggio and Tellez.

All in all the Blue Jays get to play the rubber game in the Bronx tomorrow and seem to be matching up well against the Yanks.

