The Blue Jays Situation & Charlie Montoyo

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves with lofty expectations, which provides some interesting context for their manager, Charlie Montoyo

The Toronto Blue Jays have rather lofty expectations put on them this season. After taking a step forward in 2020, they had an offseason to remember and enter 2021 with an eye on a post season spot. Whether you think they are World Series contenders or not doesn’t really matter. They may not go all the way, but they are expected to go far and manager Charlie Montoyo finds himself leading his team in a situation he may not have expected when he was brought on.

In October of 2018, Montoyo was named the Blue Jays’ 13th manager. He signed a 3 year deal with an option for 2022. At the time, he was brought on to share the experience(s) he’d picked up in the Rays system where he managed the Durham Bulls, who were one of the more successful AAA teams in baseball. The Blue Jays hoped that the lessons he learned in that organization could prove useful for the rather young core growing into major league superstars.

No doubt, further development was at the forefront of the decision to hire Montoyo. The situation in which they found themselves required someone who could help guide young stars along their way to greatness. With the club looking at having Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Cavan Biggio, Danny Jansen et al coming up, Montoyo brought a skill set that was needed. By all accounts, he is a very likable manager that gets along well with his players while setting professional expectations. Again, useful.

Fastforward to the 2021 season and the Blue Jays find themselves in a different situation. The young core is here. They’re ready to challenge for a championship. Sure, they have some more growing to do, but they’re here to stay. This is where having Montoyo becomes a more interesting conversation.

There has been no shortage of complaining about Montoyo’s in game decision making. The past two season has seen fans complain about sending a runner, or not, bullpen usage and so on. Some of the complaints have been warranted, but others could easily be dismissed by having young, inexperienced players or the front office not providing their manager with more talent. However, in 2021, these arguments hold less water.

In the interest of full disclosure, the idea for this piece percolated in my head after seeing the following tweet:

Charlie Montoyo is lucky that he has good players because he's a really terrible tactical manager. — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) April 1, 2021

The idea gained more steam after seeing this one:

We are currently talking about that Danny Jansen sac bunt attempt. Charlie Montoyo has said many times that when he puts the sac bunt on, he will keep it on for the entire at-bat, giving the hitter three shots to get it down. #Bluejays https://t.co/VglYbhyFkn — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 1, 2021

The argument can be made that leaving a sac bunt on, regardless of how the at bat progresses makes little to no sense. Having a plan is one thing, but you have to be willing to adjust. This follows the same thinking as the 2020 playoffs when Montoyo removed Matt Shoemaker because it followed a pre-set plan. The issue was that Shoemaker was dealing and showed no signs of struggling. Likely, any plan developed ahead of time would not be done in isolation, so Montoyo would have likely heard from the front office (regarding a plan for the usage of pitchers) and the organization’s analytics folks as well as other coaches. However, the ultimate decision to adjust mid game falls directly on the manager.

This brings me to the real question in front of us: If the Blue Jays situation has changed, and they’re expected to win games, and lots of them, is Charlie Montoyo the right guy to manage this team?

Obviously, no one is going to make a decision about that after one game of a season. It’s not like the Blue Jays are going to fire him over a sac bunt decision on Opening Day. And, the purpose of this post is not to suggest they should fire him. The fact remains that the Blue Jays have improved with him as manager. That cannot be disputed.

However, in the context of high expectations, does the focus need to shift from developing young players to making sound in game decisions to win as many games as possible? And, the answer isn’t cut and dry. One could argue that there is still development to be done with this roster. One could argue that the relationships Montoyo has built will only help in that process.

One could also argue that the Blue Jays find themselves competing quicker than they might have thought back in 2018 and the skills they require in a manager now are not the same as they were. In a year where every win could be the difference between making the playoffs, or being in a better position in the playoffs, Toronto needs solid in game decision making. Can Montoyo provide that?

In fairness, the Blue Jays certainly seem to think he can, or at least has the potential. They picked up his 2022 option already and they did so during a time when they knew what the expectations were for their club. They know how important winning is in 2021 and 2022 and they chose to have Montoyo lead the way. So, maybe this is all moot. Or, is it? Just because an option is picked up doesn’t mean he’ll be in the manager’s seat. They’ll have to pay him, but that doesn’t mean he has to be manager.

Again, none of this is to suggest that Montoyo should be fired (or not). Really, it is just an interesting thought exercise on hiring personnel and the context in which a team finds themselves. Things change over time, priorities change, context changes. Has the context changed for the Toronto Blue Jays and Charlie Montoyo? I suppose time will tell.

