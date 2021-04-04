Blue Jays Take Two of Three From the Big Bad Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off the 2021 season by beating the Yankees 2 games to 1

The Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 in the rubber match of the three game opening series under another clear blue sky in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon. Any time your team can win a series at Yankee Stadium is clearly a good thing. This is especially true when it is the first three games of the season.

There are a few positives, and a few concerns on offence. Vladimir Guererro Jr looks like the future all star that he has been projected to be. He has been patient at the plate and is hitting the ball the other way, including his first home run of 2021. If he keeps hitting the ball to right center he could win a batting title.

Randal Grichuk is also looking good. He has hit the ball to right field very well, and also pulled a ball over the fence in left. Teoscar Hernandez looks like the silver slugger award winner he was last year.

Of concern is the lack of hitting from the top of the order. Marcus Semien, Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette have combined for only five hits and one walk in the three game series. The Jays are fortunate to win two of the three games with that little production from the top three. Rowdy Tellez has looked out of sorts as well, failing to reach base in two games.

Defensively Vlad still has improvements to make at first, but he looks like he can be above average defensively with a little experience. Biggio’s positioning, decision making and footwork look great at third, however his arm seems a little short. Bichette has shown that he has to continue working to improving his throwing from the left side.

Hyun Jin Ryu did what you expect Ryu to do and he looks like the ace he is, even if he is not the pitcher who will be going deep into games too often. Stripling looked promising throwing all of his pitches for strikes in game two. T.J. Zeuch looked good blanking the Yanks over four innings on Sunday, using the cutter and change to keep batters honest on his sinker.

The bullpen looked great all series, even if Rafael Dolis gave up too many walks on Saturday. Jordan Romano got the job done on Thursday without his good slider, made adjustments and looked terrific on Sunday. The story of the weekend was Julian Merryweather totally dominating the Bronx Bombers in the ninth on Thursday and Sunday. Using his 100 MPH fastball, 82 MPH changeup and effective slider to confound every hitter he faced.

All in all, taking two of three from the Yankees to start the season is satisfying baseball. The Jays showed enough positives to give fans serious optimism for the season. Add a healthy George Springer to the lineup and a good offence gets even better. Next up is a three game set in Texas, another two wins at a minimum is expected.

