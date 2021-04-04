Where Will Blue Jays Top Prospect Jordan Groshans Play in 2021?

Fingers crossed minor league baseball games will be played in 2021. Which begs the question, What role will Jordan Groshans play in 2021?

With Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., all products of a strong Blue Jays farm system, reaching the Major Leagues in the past two seasons, Jordan Groshans looks to establish himself as the Blue Jays next Top Prospect.

SportsNets Arden Zwelling did an excellent piece on Jordan Groshans (full article). In this article, Arden compares Groshans ‘self-assurance’ to that of Bo Bichette. Groshans is described as having ‘plus bat speed, quick-twitch athleticism, and raw power…..discerning eye for the strike zone and the patience to wait out a pitch he can drive.’

So what is in store for Jordan Groshans in 2021? Will he prove he belongs in Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list? Will he leapfrog over Austin Martin to claim the Top ranking prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system on MLB.com Pipeline?

Or

Will he suffer another season-ending injury like the one which cost him much of 2019? Or will the Blue Jays move him at the Trade Deadline to add more starting pitching in an attempt to get over the hump for a chance at winning the franchise’s 3rd World Series?

Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself.

Lost Development Year

Had minor league games been played in 2020, Jordan Groshans would have started the season in Advanced-A as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays despite playing a mere 23 games with the A-Ball Lansing Lugnuts. It’s safe to assume Groshans would have spent the first half in the Florida State League before receiving a promotion to join the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Instead, he got a chance to face big-league pitchers at the Blue Jays summer camp (Scott Mitchell full article). From there, he headed to the Jays’ alternate training site in Rochester to receive further instruction. His experience at the Alternate training site was a positive one. So positive that Groshans doesn’t view it as a lost development year, rather, he feels that he could play in the Majors in 2021 at 3rd base.

When Would Groshans Realistically Reach the Majors?

Despite having only 71 minor league games under his belt, he is expected to join the Fisher Cats infield once the 2021 season begins in May. According to MLB.com Pipeline, Groshans’ ETA is 2022. According to Fangraphs, who have Jordan listed as Toronto’s 5th ranked prospect, Groshans is expected to make his MLB debut in 2023.

In his limited professional experience, he’s played 21 games at 3rd base and 41 games at shortstop. According to MLB.com Pipeline (full scouting report), many evaluators believe that his size (6’3″ 205lbs) and actions make him better suited for third base at the highest level. This is a good fit since Bichette seems to have SS nailed down for the next 4+ seasons.

It appears that Austin Martin will continue to play multiple positions (SS, 2B, and CF) and should start in AA with Groshans; therefore, this will leave some reps at SS for Jordan. In a perfect world, Groshans will play 3rd-SS at a 60-40 or 70-30 split but may present another roadblock. It appears as though Cavan Biggio is on his way to solidifying himself as the club’s 3rd base for the next couple of seasons.

Whether it is at SS or 3rd, the path to the majors is not an easy one for Groshans in 2021. A realistic goal for 2021 would be a dominant couple of months in Double-A, finishing the year with a month or two in Triple-A on his resume. The Blue Jays may want Groshans, who has yet to face Eastern League pitching, to spend a full season at Double-A and start the 2022 season with the Buffalo Bisons before getting a sniff at the majors. This timeline puts Groshans’ ETA closer to the summer of 2022.

Unfortunately, the sad truth, which Groshans may not want to hear, is there’s no reason for the Blue Jays to rush or accelerate his timeline because they have Bichette and Biggio. Also, Jordan doesn’t turn 22 until after the 2021 season is over. He won’t be Rule 5 eligible until the end of the 2022 season. A little service time manipulation to start the 2023 season and a realistic MLB debut is May 2023.

Deadline Deals?

Yes. Jordan Groshans could be moved at any time. Before the Deadline in 2021 or 2022 or in the offseason. While he is considered a Top Prospect, I am sure the Blue Jays would consider moving him in the right package. Something they would not have considered with Bo or Vlad.

Groshans’ value would be higher for an organization looking for a young left infielder, something the Blue Jays already have. This value could be used to bring a talented controllable arm to Toronto. Another sad but true truth is that outside of Groshans, the Toronto farm system is flush with middle infielders and could afford to move one. The aforementioned Austin Martin, Orelvis Martinez, and Miguel Hiraldo occupy spots on many of the Blue Jays Top 10 prospect lists.

Closing Thoughts

By the middle of the 2021 season, Jordan Groshans will establish himself as the Blue Jays’ 3rd baseman of the future. That future could be a year from now when we see a Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day infield consisting of Groshans at the hot corner, Biggio at the keystone, Bichette at SS, and Vlad or Rowdy Tellez at 1st.

Or maybe a Luis Castillo will be too more attractive to pass up in July?

