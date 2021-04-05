Matz Strikes Out Nine as the Blue Jays Defeat the Rangers 6-2

The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers opened a three game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington Texas with a late afternoon game on Monday.

Right hander Mike Foltynewicz started for the Rangers trying to return to the form that made him an all star for the Atlanta Braves in 2018. Lefty Steven Matz took the mound for the Blue Jays looking to put a poor 2020 behind him and prove to his new team he was worth the three prospects they traded away to acquire him for the 2021 season.

Both pitchers battled the ‘varied’ strike zone of home plate umpire Jansen Visconti with Matz doing the better job. Matz displayed good control of his fastball, breaking ball and changeup keeping the Ranger hitters off balance all afternoon. In his six and a third innings of work he gave up two hits and one walk while striking out nine Rangers. Matz looked very much like the solid mid rotation pitcher the Jays acquired him to be.

Foltynewicz had his pitch count run up by the Blue Jays who had very good at bats against him all afternoon. He displayed his frustration with the strike zone and seemed to let his emotions get the best of him. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings while effectively striking out seven Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kept hitting the ball the other way dropping a single into short right field to drive in the first run of the game. Marcus Semien hit a bomb into the second deck in left for a two run home run in the second, followed immediately by a Cavan Biggio rainbow over the right field fence for a 4-0 Blue Jays lead.

In the sixth Kyle Cody hit Vlad in the left hand with a 95 MPH fastball, and immediately hit Rowdy Tellez in the forearm with the next pitch. Randal Grichuk made Cody pay by driving in Vlad with a single up the middle.

Danny Jansen took a foul tip off of his right knee in the sixth inning. He stayed in the game to complete the frame but Alejandro Kirk came in to catch in the seventh. As of the writing of this article the team did not provide an update on his condition. All indications are that Tellez, Vlad and Bichette are ok after each was hit by a Kyle Cody pitch.

Tyler Chatwood and Tim Mayza held the Rangers off the board in the seventh and eighth. Rafael Dolis started the ninth with a five run lead and Jordan Romano warming in the bullpen. Dolis was his usual wild self with Kirk looking great blocking lots of balls in the dirt. In the end Dolis gave up a single run and reinforcements were not required from the pen.

All in all it was a good game for the Blue Jays. Most of the Jays hitters had really good at bats especially against Mike Foltynewicz in the first four innings. Biggio walked twice which as good to see and Grichuk continued his hot hitting. Most importantly Steven Matz looked terrific over six and a third striking out nine, and was in control the entire time. If he can keep pitching like he did today, the Jays front office will look like geniuses for the trade that brought him to Toronto.

