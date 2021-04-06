Blue Jays Water Cooler Primer: VERY Early Stats

JFtC gets you set for the week with some Toronto Blue Jays water cooler talk. This time: far too early 2021 numbers

The Toronto Blue Jays started the 2021 season off by taking two of three from the New York Yankees and it feels so good. This was written before the series with the Rangers. Having real baseball games back, knowing that it will be a full season, warms the heart doesn’t it? 2021 will provide us with no shortage of things to discuss when it comes to our Blue Jays. Performances will ebb and flow, numbers will go up and down and trade rumours are bound to occupy the discussion. Indeed, there’s lots to look forward to. But, for now, let’s take a look at some tidbits to help you with your water cooler convos.

1) Julian Merryweather is sitting tied for the league lead with 2 saves. The player to be named later in the Josh Donaldson trade was long coveted by this front office for his power arm, but has had injuries slow his progression to the big leagues. Well, he’s healthy now. Sure, he’s probably a starter in the long run, but with the Kirby Yates experiment not working, Toronto needs effective late inning relievers, the kind that can come in and throw what Merryweather can.

The dude has not issued a walk and has collected 5 strike outs in his 6 outs worth of work. Pairing him with Canadian, Jordan Romano (2 BB, 3 K, 0 ER) in the late innings could be a rather deadly weapon for Toronto. Whether that is the plan or not remains to be seen, but in the first series, it looked rather nice. In fact, with those two following each other, there is a sense that the ball game is over 2 innings sooner, which is a level of confidence any team would enjoy.

2) Cavan Biggio has seen all 27 innings at third base and has not made an error. He’s started a double play and has 9 assists. With one series under his belt, he has put up 1 DRS. Obviously, the numbers from 3 games is not enough time to make any sort of decisions. The eye test could tell much more anyway.

The one thing that stands out from Biggio’s time at the hot corner is that he may not have made any errors, but he has Vladimir Guererro Jr to thank for that. The one question mark about Biggio playing third is whether his arm is strong enough to make those throws to first, especially with a fast runner. Well, a couple times, young Vlad had to stretch much further than he should have to record an out. Time will tell if this is going to cost the Blue Jays some outs as the season goes on.

The silver lining here is that Vlad has looked good on those throws, which is likely a combination of his weight loss over the winter and the coaching staff working with him. Now, no one is going to hand him a Gold Glove, particularly at the beginning of April. However, there are certainly some positive signs. If this continues, the potential lost outs from Biggio could be made up from Vlad. What a time to be alive.

3) Perhaps one of the bigger surprises of Opening Weekend is Marcus Semien. At first glance, you might think that an odd sentence. After all, the 30 year old, who signed a 1 yr/$18M deal with Toronto, is hitting .154 with a .214 OBP. Semien was slotted into the leadoff spot and the results have not exactly been as planned.

That said, he is currently tied for the league lead in stolen bases with 2. The most he’s ever had in a single season is 14 (2018) and has seen double digits 5 times. So, likely, his place among league leaders is tenuous, however, if he’s not getting on base and scoring runs (he’s got 1 run scored thus far), then he has to figure out other ways to help and in the very early goings, he’s doing just that.

