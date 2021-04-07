Blue Jays Fall to .500 as Rangers, Gibson Outduel Ryu

The Texas Rangers’ Kyle Gibson fired 6 scoreless innings, outdueling Hyun Jin Ryu and silencing Toronto bats in a series clinching 2-1 game at Globe Life Park Wednesday afternoon.

Gibson (1-1) lasted only 1/3 of inning in his Opening Day start against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering 5 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks. But the veteran right hander was in control from the opening pitch against the Blue Jays, scattering 6 hits while striking out 8. He mixed in his slider and four seamer with a newly minted cutter, enticing Jays hitters to chase breaking pitches low, out of the strike zone.

Ryu (0-1) was equally impressive, throwing only 91 pitches over his 7 innings of work, striking out seven and allowing only two second inning runs. Aside from a second deck homerun by cleanup hitter Nick Solak, the hits Ryu did allow were not hit hard or were result of jittery defensive plays behind him. “Because of Ryu’s off-speed stuff,” commented Ranger’s color analyst C.J. Nitkowski, ” you expect exit velocities to be lower than normal.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first baserunner of the game, lashing a 114 mph laser past Ranger third baseman Charlie Culberson for a double. But Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Randall Grichuk struck out to leave him stranded at 2b.The Rangers did make the most of their 2nd inning opportunities.. Nick Solak stroked a 404 foot homer into the left field seats to score first. Early season sensation Nate Lowe was gifted an infield single when Guerrero could not handle a one-bounce throw from Marcus Semien in the hole. Texas catcher Jose Trevino singled to right to score Lowe, who crossed the plate while RF Teoscar Hernandez seemed to hold on to the ball too long to allow for a trow to the plate. Given Hernandez’ league leading 7 outfield assists in 2020, his seeming freeze puzzled Toronto and Texas TV analysts.

The Blue Jays did create a scoring threat in the fifth. After a Grichuk (0-4) ground out, Joe Panik singled and Danny Jansen doubled off the glove of Culberson. Semien, a perennial Rangers killer (+1100 career OPS), worked a masterful walk to load the bases. But Cavan Biggio bounced into a double play to end the inning.

Josh Sborze replace Gibson in the 7th, sending the Blue Jays down in order. Ryu came out for the seventh after throwing only 72 pitches through the first 6. With the first two Rangers reaching base safely, Trevino laid down a perfect bunt to the first base side of the mound. Guerrero handles the chance flawlessly and fired to third to get the lead runner. While originally ruled safe, Charlie Montoyo challenged the call and after a lengthy review was rewarded with an out call. Ryu wiggled out of the trouble and held the Jays within 2 runs.

The back-end of the Texas bullpen, considered a concern after the injuries to Jonathan Hernandez and Jose Leclerc, came through for the second consecutive night. Matt Bush did give up a homerun to shortstop-for-the-day Semien, his third in 6 games, but held off further damage by getting Guerrero to hit a can of corn fly out on a 3-0 pitch. Ian Kennedy struck out the first 2 hitters he faced before allowing an opposite field single to Panik. Jonathan Davis was sent in to pinch run then a strange decision by Montoyo brought Rowdy Tellez in to pinch hit for Jansen instead of Alejandro Kirk. The fact that Montoyo had in essence used all 3 of his bench players in one at bat became moot when Kennedy fanned Tellez to earn his first save since 2019 (for the Royals)

The Blue Jays fell back to the .500 mark at 3-3 while the Rangers reached the same mark for first time in 2021. Former Toronto player and current Texas manager Chris Woodward edged ahead of Charlie Montoyo in career wins (203-202). Next up for Blue Jays is their Home Away From Home Opener at their Dunedin complex against the Los Angeles Angels

Rangers analyst C.J. Nitkowski took note of the more aggressive approach of the Jays at the plate and on the base paths : “The word gets out quickly around the league. The word on the Blue jays is they are going to be aggressive (at bat and running the bases). That will begin to affect the way pitchers approach (Toronto) hitters. They may try to become too fine with their first pitches of an at bat and cause them to fall behind early.) play by play announcer Dave Raymond later pointed out that Blue Jays batters had fouled off a “ridiculous 62 pitches” through first two games of the series. Toronto batters finished with another 19 foul balls in Game Three.

