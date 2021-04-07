Blue Jays’ Roark Rocked by Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays took to the field looking for a series victory vs the Texas Rangers, and their third win in a row.

The Toronto Blue Jays began the day with a 3-1 record, tied for first place in the AL East. Texas was 1-3, fourth in the AL West. The series also marks the Jays’ first ever visit to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers since 2020.

RHP Tanner Roark (TOR) vs RHP Dane Dunning (TEX)

Both pitchers were making their 2021 regular season debut.

Toronto’s lineup featured the every day players they have fielded for most games in 2021, other than Alejandro Kirk at catcher. Danny Jansen is expected to catch Hyun-Jin Ryu on Wednesday afternoon. The three Jays who were hit by pitches in the previous day’s contest (Guerrero, Tellez and Bichette) were all back in the lineup to start Tuesday’s game.

The Jays signed free agent Roark to a 2 year, $24 million contract prior to the 2020 season. Unfortunately his first year with the Jays left much to be desired. He posted a 6.80 era and almost identical 6.86 FIP in 11 games in 2020.

34 year old Roark and the Jays were hoping for a bounce back season in 2021. To that end, he started a different mechanical approach in the spring, making more use of his lower body.

Unfortunately it was a new year, new approach, but similar results for Roark.

He lasted only 3 innings and the result wasn’t pretty. 5 runs on 6 hits with no walks, 2 strikeouts and 3 home runs surrendered. To be completely fair to Roark, the two out, 2 run HR he gave up in the 3rd wasn’t completely his fault. Earlier in the inning the Jays got only one out on an infield ground ball that probably should have been a double play but wasn’t.

LHP Tommy Milone pitched three innings in relief of Roark and pitched around a hit and two walks to allow only one run. LHP Ryan Borucki and RHP David Phelps contributed an inning of relief each. Borucki was flawless, allowing no runs, hits or walks with two strikeouts. Phelps allowed one unearned run thanks to two hits and a passed ball by Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto started the day tied for sixth in MLB with 7 home runs as a team. They continued this trend on Tuesday. Shortstop Bo Bichette hit two solo HRs, one in the first inning and one in the 8th. Randal Grichuk continued his hot hitting in 2021 with a two out single in the top of the 2nd and an RBI single in the top of the 7th. He is hitting .500 for the young season. Rowdy Tellez and Alejandro Kirk are still looking for their first hits of the season (Kirk did battle in a 10 pitch at bat in the 2nd, only to strike out)

On the Texas side, DH Nate Lowe hit two, 2 run HRs, both off of starter Roark. 1B Ronald Guzman chipped in with a solo shot in the 2nd.

26 year old sophmore pitcher Dunning fared very well against a tough Blue Jays lineup. He lasted 5 innings and gave up only the one run on 3 hits with no walks and 6 strikeouts, for his first win of the season.

Final Score: Texas 7, Toronto 4.

The Blue Jays now find themselves in a three way tie for the AL division lead, in part due to the Yankees victory over the Orioles on Tuesday. The three teams have identical records of 3-2.

Roark remains a part of the Jays for now, largely due to the $12 million they owe him in 2021. Fans have to wonder how many more times they will continue to run him and his 15.00 era out there every fifth day, given that they have aspirations of contending this season.

The Jays and Rangers play the rubber match, Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm.

