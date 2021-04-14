Blue Jays even the series vs Yankees, April 13, 2021

The Blue Jays (4-6) took to the field on Tuesday looking to even the series against the Yankees (5-5).

LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (TOR) vs RHP Jameson Taillon (NYY)

Ryu has looked every bit the staff ace for Toronto so far in 2021. In two starts prior to this one he had a very good 2.92 era, having pitched 12.1 innings, giving up 4 runs on 11 hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Taillon was making his second regular season start in Yankee pinstripes. In his first, he lasted 4.2 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits with no walks and 7 punch outs. Taillon had Tommy John surgery in August 2019, his second time undergoing the procedure. It is likely the Yankees are carefully managing his workload.

For the second game in a row, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.and his 1.087 OPS was batting third, behind Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette and in front of Randal Grichuk.

Left handed hitting rookie outfielder Josh Palacios, who is only in the majors because Teoscar Hernandez is on the COVID IL, opened the scoring for the Jays with a bases loaded single in the bottom of the second, making it 2-0 Toronto.

The Jays extended their lead in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly by Randal Grichuk, scoring Bo Bichette, 3-0 Jays. Marcus Semien added to the lead with a solo HR in the 4th, his team leading fourth long ball on the season for Toronto.

Guerrero Jr drove in Bo Bichette with his second base hit of the evening which chased Taillon from the game after just 3.2 innings. Rowdy Tellez hit his first HR of the season in the 5th, off of Lucas Luetge who came in to relieve Taillon.

Ryu was masterful early on, as he usually is. He had all of his pitches working for him, working quickly, mixing pitch type, speed and location, keeping the powerful Yankee hitters off balance all night. He kept his pitch count low in spite of 7 strikeouts.

Ryu’s final line – 6.2 innings, 1 run on 4 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 68 for strikes. He lowered his era to a very fine 1.89 on the season. He also earned his first win of 2021 to go with a no decision and hard luck loss by a score of 2-1

The Yankees pulled closer in the 8th when Giancarlo Stanton hit a two run single off of Jordan Romano. Manager Charlie Montoyo went to Julian Merryweather to face Aaron Hicks who represented the potential tying run when Danny Jansen picked Gary Sanchez off at first base for the third out of the inning.

Bo Bichette gave the Jays an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 8th.

Final score: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 3

Game notes: Cavan Biggio made his first error of the campaign, a throwing error in the 7th. David Phelps, who relieved Ryu in the 7th had to be removed in the 8th after Clint Frazier hit a sharp line drive that caught Phelps squarely in his back. Rowdy Tellez came in to this series looking for his first hit of the season. He now has a modest two game hit streak including a no doubt home run in the 5th.

The Blue Jays turned three double plays on the night. The Yankees have now hit in to an MLB high 14 twin killings on the season.

On deck: The rubber match of the series on Wednesday April 14, 1:07 pm scheduled start.

