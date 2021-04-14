BLUE JAYS WALK OFF YANKEES, MOVE BACK TO .500 MARK WITH SERIES WIN

After a little losing streak, the Blue Jays capped off a series win against the Yankees on a walk off!

Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Blue Jays hitters had left 9 runners on base and had gone 0-10 with runners in scoring position. But shortstop Bo Bichette led off the inning with his second solo home run of the game, powering the Blue Jays past the New York Yankees 5-4 in the deciding game of their 3 game series at TD Ballpark in Dunedin.

Bichette went 3 for 5 on the day, adding a double and a stolen base to his pair of dingers. Alejandro Kirk hit his first home run of 2021, a 2 run shot off of Yankee starter Corey Kluber (0-2) in the second inning. The Blue Jays bullpen trio of Trent Thornton, Anthony Castro and Rafael Dolis (1-0) combined for 5 shutout innings of one hit ball to seal the win for Toronto.

It was rather an inauspicious start to the game, due to yet another injury to a key member of the pitching staff. Scheduled starter Ross Stripling was scratched an hour before the first pitch, complaining of right forearm tightness. T.J. Zeuch was called upon to step in to try to silence the vaunted Yankee lineup, which on face value appeared to be a logical choice. Rested and a groundball pitcher, Zeuch seemed to match up well against a New York team that was 4th in Major League Baseball in Ground Balls Hit Percentage and who led all of baseball in hitting into double plays (15). But the Yankees hit multiple hard fly balls across Zeuch’s 4 inning stint, including 2 home runs by rightfielder Aaron Judge, the first giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays made Kluber work for outs across his four innings, forcing him to make 81 pitches and not chasing his curveballs on the corners of the plate. The resurgent Rowdy Tellez lined an opposite field single before Kirk drove a 1-1 fastball over the left field wall to put Toronto on top 2-1.

The Blue Jays got to Kluber in the third inning when Bichette hit a no-doubt home run to right to make it a 3-1 lead. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Took next pitch up the middle for a single, but aside from a Cavan Biggio walk Kluber was able to wiggle out of further trouble.

Judge led off the top of the 4th by crushing a Zeuch fastball just to the right of the batters eye to bring the Yankees within 1. At that juncture, Judge had both New York hits and Zeuch had kept the rest of the lineup in check. But after issuing a walk to Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres stroked a one out double off right field wall that got Blue Jays bullpen active. Jay Bruce struck out before former Jay Gio Urshela hit a 2-1 pitch to left, scoring two more runs and giving Yankees the lead back at 4-3.

The Blue Jays missed a golden opportunity in the 5th to tie the score when Cavan Biggio was caught between third and the plate. Third base coach Luis Rivera hesitated to hold up Biggio, who was raced round second base and was prepared to round third base with the ball in right field. Rivera flashed the stop sign as Biggio stepped on the bag, too late to realistically have Biggio stop his momentum in time to return to the base. Judge threw behind Biggio who was eventually thrown out. Biggio and Rivera engaged in a discussion after the play, but the chance to tie the game was already lost.

Both bullpens kept the lineups in check, but it was the Blue Jays arms that proved to be in command. Trent Thornton replace Zeuch and contributed 2 innings of 1 hit relief. Anthony Castro, who had been activated before the game to replace the injured Julian Merryweather (10 day IL-Oblique) showed upper 90’s fastballs to keep the Yankee bats at bay. Rafael Dolis pitched a scoreless 8th to earn the win.

The win moved the Blue Jays back to the .500 mark (6-6) and earned Toronto its second consecutive series win against New York. While the injuries continue to mount, the Jays have remained unflustered and have begun to score runs at opportune moments. The team will fly to Kansas City to take on the Royals in a 4 games series beginning tomorrow night. While no report is yet available on the seriousness of the Stripling injury, the pitching match-ups against the Royals will be subject to review and change.

This was Yankee radio broadcast booth’s take on the late decision by Luis Rivera that caused Cavan Biggio to be tagged out: Susan Walden: “Biggio had the speed and the momentum to allow him to have a serious chance of scoring on the play. Blue Jays third base coach (Rivera) seemed to freeze before giving Biggio the stop sign. Judge saw this, was able to throw behind Biggio to Urshela, and it was just a matter of time before Biggio would be retired on the base paths. ” John Sterling: “Biggio immediately walked up to Rivera after the play and had an extended discussion. Knowing what we know about Biggio’s baseball IQ , intelligence and bloodlines, he (Biggio) was probably doing most of the talking and instruction.”

