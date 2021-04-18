Blue Jays Get Walked Off By Perez 459 Foot Blast 3-2

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped the second game of Saturday’s double header against the Kansas City Royals

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Toronto mixed and matched their way into the seventh inning even with the Kansas City Royals. But Salvador Perez ended all doubt about the outcome, launching a 459-foot blast into the Kaufmann Stadium fountains and giving the Royals a 3-2 victory, a split of a Saturday doubleheder, and a 2-1 series lead.

After a masterful performance by Steven Matz in the first game of the twinbill, Charlie Montoyo knew he would need to use at least three pitchers to make it through the 7 innings of the nightcap. Continuing with the parade of left handers who have started all 3 games of the series so far, Montoyo tapped Tommy Milone to pitch the opening stanzas. Striking out the side and sidestepping hits by Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez in the first, Milone delivered the type of performance Blue Jays fans have come to expect from the journeyman lefty. Royals Ervin Santana, making his first major league start since 2019, surrendered two runs over his 3 innings of work. But it soon became a true “bullpen game” that saw both sides creating opportunities but failing to cash in.

The Blue Jays scored the first run of the game in the second inning. Josh Palacios blooped a single down the left field line. Alejandro Kirk, moving behind the plate for Game 2, ripped a 3-1 Santana slider off the base of the leftfield wall. Andrew Benintendi made a poor relay throw, allowing Palacios to score. Jarrod Dyson made a sliding catch on a Joe Panik drive to shallow right, saving a sure run and ending the Jays threat.

Kansas City took the lead in the third, thanks in part to bad decisions and poor fielding. Dyson led off with a triple and Bo Bichette saved the run by making a diving stop on a Merrifield groundball and holding Dyson at third. Kirk made several nice blocks of errant Milone pitches before Benintendi hit a grounder into the shift at Rowdy Tellez. Tellez seemed to hesitate on his throw to the plate, allowing the speedy Dyson (who was running on contact) to score when the throw was well-off the mark. Benintendi advanced to second on the error. Anthony Castro was brought in to face Carlos Santana, allowing him to bat from his strongest side and to double off the right-centerfield wall. Benintendi scored, but Santana was stranded at second thanks to the second excellent fielding play of the inning, this time by Joe Panik to keep score 2-1.

Toronto immediately got the run back in the top f the 4th when Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. walked and advanced to third on a Tellez drive up the middle. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. skied to right fielder Jorge Soler, who made an errant throw up the line and allowing Guerrero to plate the tying run. Palacios dropped a beauty bunt to right of pitchers mound to advance Tellez, but Kirk struck out to end the threat.

Royals manager Mike Matheny and Blue Jays skipper Montoyo utilized three relievers each to keep the bats at bay and keep their teams tied at 2-2 headed into the seventh. Greg Holland came on to face Palacios, who grounded into the shift for the first out. Kirk reached safely on a misplayed ball to Alberto at third, and was pulled for pinch runner Santiago Espinal. Panik lined out to center, Jonathan Davis bounced into a force play and Jays last chance was thwarted.

Joel Payamps (0-1) was called on the face the top of Royals order, and immediately retired Merrifield and Benintendi. But the veteran slugger Perez, serving as designated hitter for 2nd game, absolutely unloaded on 1-1 Payamps fastball, sending it into the deepest recesses of the Kaufmann Stadium outfield before splashing down in the fountains. The homerun gave the Royals a split of the doubleheader and positioned KC to earn at least a split of the 4 game weekend series.

Robbie Ray will make the start for Toronto on Sunday afternoon, pushing Hyun jin Ryu back until Tuesday evening against the first place Boston Red Sox.

WHAT THE OTHR GUYS ARE SAYING…Royals broadcasters Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler had high praise for Blue Jays hitters, especially Alejandro Kirk:

Lefebvre: “He (Kirk) is for real. We always hear prospects being talked about as profiling as a this or a that. But Kirk has proven himself at every level so far. He may not profile as a major league anything, but he can hit and be a productive major leaguer'”

Hudler: “Don’t let the body fool you. Kirk knows how to handle a pitching staff too. He has worked hard and has made himself into a legitimate big league catcher.”

Hudler also had high praise for Tommy Milone. Commenting on a graphic that showed Milone throws his changeup 62% of the time with 2 strikes, Hudler remarked ” So what if hitters know his changeup is coming. They know it and they still cannot hit it…his arm speed on his fastball and changeup are identical. That makes it virtually unhittable when he is right.”

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *