Blue Jays shut out in the series finale vs Royals

The Blue Jays wrapped up their series vs the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, looking for a split of the four game series.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





LHP Robbie Ray (TOR) vs RHP Brady Singer (KC)

Toronto’s record to start the game was 7-8, Kansas City’s record was 8-5.

Alejandro Kirk was the starting catcher for Robbie Ray. Danny Jansen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.and Cavan Biggio began the day on the bench.

Robbie Ray had a strong spring training. Of note was his ability to limit base on balls. The hope was that this would carry over to the regular season. Unfortunately he dealt with a bout of wildness on Sunday.

Ray walked Whit Merrifield to start the bottom of the first, then Merrifield promptly stole second. He advanced to third on a Carlos Santana single.

Following a strikeout of Salvador Perez, Ray walked Jorge Soler to load the bases. Ray managed to escape the inning unscathed thanks to a fly ball out by Hanser Alberto that was too shallow for Merrifield to score on and an inning ending ground out by Hunter Dozier.

The Blue Jays got a two out walk from Alejandro Kirk in the top of the second. Kirk advanced to second on a Joe Panik single but were stranded when Jonathan Davis struck out.

Ray once again loaded the bases in the bottom of the 2nd thanks to a single and two walks but again escaped without allowing a Royals run.

The Blue Jays once again had runners on in the top of the 3rd thanks to a two out single by Bo Bichette followed by a walk to red hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The runners were stranded when Randal Grichuk struck out to end the inning.

Ray once again got in and out of trouble in the bottom of the third, issuing back to back two out walks, but stranding the runners with an inning ending ground out.

The Jays got the first two runners on in the top of the 4th when Rowdy Tellez reached on an error and Alejandro Kirk walked, but the Jays once again failed to score.

Ray gave up a hustle double to Nicky Lopez to open the bottom of the 4th but stranded him thanks to three straight fly ball outs.

Final line for Ray on the day – 5 innings, 0 runs on 4 hits, 6 walks and 3 strikeouts. Ray threw 92 pitches and only 52 strikes.

Brady Singer went 6 scoreless innings for Kansas City, allowing 2 hits and 3 walks with 6 strikeouts.

Tim Mayza pitched the 6th inning and allowed a hit but nothing more.

T.J. Zeuch relieved Tim Mayza in the 7th inning. Carlos Santana promptly led off with a single and Salvador Perez followed with a 2 run HR. It was all the scoring the Royals would need.

Final score: Royals 2, Blue Jays 0

Game notes – Royals runners ran wild against Kirk and the Blue Jays all day, totalling 5 stolen bases in all. Kirk finally threw out his first runner of the season in the 6th. Randal Grichuk has cooled off considerably since his hot start, striking out four times in the game. Tanner Roark pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Jays giving up only a walk but no runs or hits.

The Blue Jays pitching worked in and out of trouble for much of the game but the bottom line is you aren’t going to win many games when you can only manage two hits. The good news is that help should be on the way. Jays GM Ross Atkins said on MLB network radio that the team is “very close to adding Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer” to the lineup. Hopefully they can help the team score runs and improve on their current 7-9 record.

Toronto has an off day Monday before a short, two game series at Fenway Park against the first place Boston Red Sox, April 20 and 21.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *