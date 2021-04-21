Blue Jays stymied vs Red Sox

The Blue Jays began a quick two game series at Fenway park vs the first place Red Sox with a chance to gain ground in the AL East. It was a battle of southpaws in Tuesday’s series opener.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (TOR) vs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (BOS)

Ryu was signed to a 4 year deal by the Jays prior to the 2020 season in order to be their ace and he has held up his end of the bargain. In three games coming in to this start he had a very fine 1.89 era.

Rodriguez has had a good start to the 2021 season, with a 3.60 era in two games, after missing all of the 2020 season due to COVID 19 and resulting health complications. Whether you are a Bosox fan or not, it’s great to see Rodriguez healthy enough to return to action.

Prior to the game, Santiago Espinal, who had an excellent defensive game at 3B in the first game of the April 17 double header was recalled. T.J. Zeuch was put on the 10 day IL with right shoulder tendinitis. Espinal would once again man the hot corner to start this game.

Rodriguez issued a two out, four pitch walk to Guerrero jr in the top of the first but he was stranded when Grichuk grounded out to end the inning.

Both pitchers were on cruise control early on. Bottom of the 2nd, Xander Bogaerts hit what might have been a fly out to LF but Lourdes Gurriel Jr.misjudged it and it went over his head for a double. Ryu retired the next three Boston batters to preserve the scoreless tie.

Bo Bichette got the Jays on the board in the top of the 4th with his fifth HR of the season over the green monster in left. 1-0 Jays.

Unfortunately for the Jays, the lead was short lived.

Bottom of the 4th, Ryu gave up back to back singles to Christian Arroyo and JD Martinez to start the inning. Xander Bogaerts made Ryu and the Jays pay with a 3 run HR to left. 3-1 Red Sox.

Still in the 4th, Marwin Gonzalez doubled with one out and with two out, Bobby Dalbec tripled to pad the Boston lead, 4-1.

The Jays couldn’t get a base runner until the top of the 6th. With two out, Bo Bichette hit an infield ground ball and was originally called out on a close play at first. The Jays challenged and it was overturned, giving Bichette an infield single to go with the earlier monster HR. Unfortunately Guerrero jr grounded out to strand Bichette and end the inning.

Ryu lasted 5 innings, his shortest start of the season. He was followed by Joel Payamps and Anthony Castro who held the Sox off the scoreboard.

The Jays pulled closer in the top of the 7th on a Randal Grichuk solo HR which chased Rodriguez from the game.

Rowdy Tellez pinch hit for Espinal in the 7th. In the bottom of the inning, Guerrero Jr moved over to 3B for the first time in the 2021 regular season and Tellez stayed in the game at first.

Unfortunately the Blue Jays couldn’t get any closer.

Final score: Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

The Blue Jays are in a funk to begin the 2021 season. To some fans, it may seem like they will never break out of it . Just last season, the Jays began 7-11 and it seemed like it would be another forgettable season. Then they turned it around, finished the season 32-28 and earned a postseason appearance.

Help is on the way. George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Jordan Romano and Tyler Chatwood could all be activated within a week or so.

Better days are ahead for this team.

Next up – the Jays and Red Sox close out the series Wednesday April 21st. 7:10 pm first pitch.

