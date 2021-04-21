Can Blue Jays Outfielder Forrest Wall Regain Prospect Promise in 2021?

Forrest Wall may no longer be considered a Top Prospect but he can still prove to be a useful major league outfielder

It can be easy to forget Forrest Wall was once a 1st round selection of the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies took a chance on Wall, then a 2nd baseman, in the supplemental 1st round with the 35th overall pick in 2014.

In 2011, Wall suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. This injury sapped Wall’s arm strength, further diminishing an already below-average tool. The hope was that his lefty bat, pure hitting ability (65 out of 80), contact ability, and power potential would be enough to overlook/overcome his shortcoming in the field.

In 2015, Forrest would receive a #7 ranking in the Rockies organization as they projected him to develop into a top-of-the-order impact bat. With each passing year from 2015 to 2018, the talented Wall watched his prospect ranking drop to 18th in 2018. He did not rank among the Blue Jays Top Prospects since joining the organization following a 2018 trade.

After playing over 240 games at 2nd base between 2014 and 2016, Wall officially started his transition from the infield to the outfield.

Wall’s play at second base proved inadequate…he struggled to live up to his draft pedigree as a gifted hitter….little power and does not drive the ball….has hope to make it as a contact and speed-type. (Baseball America Ranked Colorado Rockies #18 prospect in 2018).

A rough scouting report which doesn’t paint a pretty future for the 25-yr-old outfielder. To be fair, Wall hasn’t proven to be a bust as a 1st rounder. He’s shown the ability to develop into a useful outfielder in high minors and even the majors, maybe not an everyday MLB player but a possible bench outfielder. With over 530 minor league games to his credit, Forrest Wall owns a .274/.353/.413 slash ling with 96 doubles, 33 triples, and 40HR.

The Trade

Since joining the Blue Jays organization in July of 2018 in a deal that netted the Toronto Chad Spanberger, Bryan Baker, and Wall for former reliever Seunghwan Oh, Wall has shown improvement at the dish.

As a member of the 2018 Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Forrest Wall set career highs with 27 doubles, 9 HR, 49BB, and 70 runs while playing 109 games. Wall finished with a .270BA, .352wOBA, and 129wRC+, along with a tidy 10.4BB%, .347BABIP, and .149ISO while playing the majority of his games at a premium position in CF. The Blue Jays rewarded his strong season with an August Triple-A promotion. He didn’t look out of place for a 23-yr-old, batting .255/.340/.447 with a pair of round-trippers in 14 games.

A Lost Season

Wall spend 2020 at the Blue Jays alternate site. He became a minor league free agent at the end of last season but resigned with Toronto on December 18th and is expected to be an everyday player for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

2021

Out of necessity and not design, Toronto has called upon their minor league outfield depth to overcome some early season injury woes to prized free agent George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez. Jonathan Davis and Josh Palacios have received some unexpected playing time, with Palacios having early success at the plate.

When Springer finally makes his Blue Jays debut and Teo returns from his bout with Covid-19, it is expected that one or both of Davis and Palacios could be returned to the Alternate Site or Triple-A. This should set up a Triple-A outfield with Wall, Davis, and Palacios. All three can play CF but I’d guess the most frequent alignment would be Wall in LF, Davis in CF, and Palacios in RF.

The Competition

How does Wall stack up against Davis and Palacios in his quest to regain his prospect promise and accomplish what these two have/are in major leagues?

Josh Palacios

Josh has always been considered a pure hitter with quick wrists and a knack for putting the ball in play. On knock against Palacios was power or the lack of it from a corner outfielder. However, Palacios showed off a combination of extra-base power and speed while playing the majority of his games in CF (214GP).

In 2018, Palacios lead the Florida State League with 148 hits while batting .292 with 30 doubles, 5 triples, 8 homers, and 15SB. He missed the first month of the 2019 season, delaying his AA debut but still managed to collect 18 doubles, 2 triples, 7HR, and 15SB in 82 games.

MiLB Career: .288/.366/.403 with 79 doubles, 13 triples, 17HR, and 50SB in 349GP

Jonathan Davis

Drafted in 2013, Davis struggled to stay healthy. He played just 28 games in 2014 and 60 games in 2015 before shaking the injury bug in 2016. Once healthy, Davis was able to consistently show off his advanced fielding, along with some extra-base pop which produced ISO of .189 (2016), .130 (2017), .141 (2018), and .187 (2019).

Like Wall and Palacios, Davis can steal a bag or two with 114SB in 587GP.

Conclusion

At 25-yrs-old, Forrest Wall still has the time and goods to make the major leagues; unfortunately, the opportunity may prove elusive with the emergence of Palacios and Davis as the organization’s 5th and 6th outfield options. If Wall is to push his way into the 5th OF conversation, he will need to hit at a pace that would net him greater than 30 doubles while hitting double-digit home runs for the first time in his career. Wall will need to improve or rediscover his speed game because 13SB won’t be enough to leapfrog Davis’ glove or Palacios’ bat.

It really is too bad that Wall can’t play a passable 2nd base. A guy who can play 2nd base and all three OF positions with speed would be a valuable asset.

