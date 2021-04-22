Blue Jays Outlast BoSox 6-3; Earn Series Split

In a divisional battle of wits and what ifs, the Toronto Blue Jays waited out a 31 minute rain delay, used 7 pitchers, and stranded 11 men on base en route to 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox and earn a split of the 2-game series against the AL East division leaders.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





With an off day Thursday to bank on, manager Charlie Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker went all in with available bullpen arms. Trent Thornton (1.86 ERA) was called upon to open the game with two innings of 2-hit ball. Mixing and matching bulk inning outings (Tommy Milone 2.1 innings, Ryan Borucki 2 innings and the win) with leveraged situational outings from David Phelps, Rafael Dolis, Tim Mayza and Anthony Castro (first save) to keep Red Sox hitters from scoring more than 1 run in any of the 3 innings they scored. The Jays bullpen entered the night with lowest cumulative ERA in the American League, boasting a sterling 1.77 ERA from the 7th inning on.

Boston starter Garrett Richards (0-2) had issues with the command of his slider and his release point from the first pitch. Cavan Biggio, back in the leadoff spot he excelled in during 2020, drew a walk and Bo Bichette was drilled on the arm on an errant inside pitch. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his hot start, sent a flat slider into the left-centerfield gap to plate Biggio. Rowdy Tellez, inserted into the cleanup spot because of his 11 homeruns in 34 at bats against Boston, bounced into an apparent 3-6-3 doubleplay. But Tellez was ruled out after a video review. Richards recovered enough command to get Grichuk to bounce out to short to strand Bichette.

To start the second inning Marcus Semien singled to left and,after drawing multiple throws over to keep him close to the first base bag, stole second without a throw. Josh Palacios walked on 5 pitches before Richards bounced a slider well in front of home plate, advancing both runners. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. lofted a fly to right fielder Alex Verdugo, whose errant throw home allowed Semien to score. Danny Jansen walked on 4 pitches and Biggio bounced a sharply hit grounder to 2b, scoring Palacios to make it a 3-0 game. Bichette then hit a breaking ball into the shift to bring home Palacios and it was 4-0. Guerrero rocketed another poor slider off the wall in left, but Tellez ended a second rally in as many innings with a weakly hit groundball.

The Red Sox did manage to score runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make it a 4-2 game while Richards, permitted by manager Alex Cora to work his way through his command issues, bent but did not break. The bullpens kept the game a 2-run contest until the bottom of 8th. Rafael Dolis quickly got ahead of J.D. Martinez and caught him looking at a quick pitch fastball. Xander Bogaerts then homered for the second time in as many nights, sending a Dolis slider into the seats above the Green Monster to pull the Res Sox within one. Dolis plodded through the remainder of the inning, striking out Rafael Devers before walking Christian Vazquez. Marwin Gonzalez, who had doubled in his previous 2 at bats, tapped a grounder to Biggio, who threw the ball away, placing the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. But Biggio cleanly handled a Bobby Dalbec groundball to end the threat.

Lefty Josh Taylor was brought in to pitch the top of the ninth, but his command appeared to be as inconsistent as the starter Richards’ had been. Taylor did strike out biggio, but Bichette reached on a swinging bunt. Guerrero added to his string of masterful at bats by drawing a walk and Montoyo sent Alejandro Kirk to pinch hit for Tellez. Kirk promptly singled to right with Bichette coing around to score on he outfield bobble by Verdugo. Santiage Espinal pinch ran for Kirk and Randall Grichuk drove home Guerrero on a hard hit ball to center. After Semien chased a slider for the 2nd out, Jonathan Davis narrowly missed a bases clearing hit before drawin a walk to load the bases. Gurriel , who had a career .437 average with the bases loaded, hit a hard smash to Devers at third to end the rally but with a comfortable 6-3 lead.

Mayza came on in bottom half on the ninth to try and close the game out. Christian Arroyo greeted the left-hander with a 2-2 single to right. Hernandez bounced to Mayza advancing Arroyo. Swirling winds played havoc with a foul pop Jensen could not grab, another of at least five poor defensive mistakes by the Blue jays. But Mayza overcame the miscue by striking out Verdugo with a slider. Playing the matchups, Montoyo called for righty Anthony Castro to get the final out and earn the save.

The Blue Jay will enjoy a much-needed day off before taking on another LA East rival in the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

WHAT THE OTHER GUYS WERE SAYING… Boston television analysts Dave O’Brien and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley expressed their praise for the Blue Jays bullpen throughout the telecast. O’Brien was particularly impressed by the reinvention of Tommy Milone into a bulk innings reliever. Eck was impressed with Milone’s use of his changeup, which he labeled as “takes forever to get there (pitches) that he never really throws for strikes because he doesn’t have to. They were less effusive about the deliberate approach of Dolis, who O’Brien called “our second rain delay of the evening” while warming up before his appearance in the 8th inning. After O’Brien suggested viewers thinking of getting a snack should do so between Dolis pitches, Eckersley offered “He (Dolis) has a large assortment of pitches…maybe he takes so long because he has to figure out which pitch to throw”.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *