Blue Jays win rubber match vs Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays wrapped up their series at the Trop vs the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays played the rubber match of their series against the division rival Rays on Sunday, looking for their first series win of the season against a team not named the New York Yankees.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (TOR) vs RHP Luis Patino (TB)

The Blue Jays sent their third straight southpaw starter to the mound vs the Rays. Ryu was coming off of his worst start of 2021 to date vs the Red Sox, when he gave up 4 earned runs in only 5 innings.

21 year old Patino was making his Rays debut. He played in 11 games in 2020 with the San Diego Padres, with a 5.19 era. He was part of the return from the Padres in the Blake Snell trade. Patino is currently the 16th ranked prospect according to MLB pipeline.

The Jays have struggled defensively, particularly on the left side of the infield. Manager Charlie Montoyo changed things up to start this game. Santiago Espinal got the start at 3B, Marcus Semien at SS and Joe Panik at 2B. Bo Bichette was the DH and Cavan Biggio played RF.

Historically the Jays have struggled against pitchers they had never faced before and early on it appeared to be one of those games. Patino walked Biggio to start the game but then struck out Bichette, Guerrero and Grichuk to get out of the 1st unscathed.

Ryu had an equally effective 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 1st.

Mike Brosseau led off the bottom of the 2nd with a sharp single to 3B. Espinal made strong plays on the next two hitters and Ryu struck out Joey Wenzel to preserve the scoreless tie.

Patino lasted 2.2 innings giving up only the lead off walk. He also got three strikeouts to go with a scoreless, hitless outing.

He was replaced by Josh Fleming who struck out Biggio. No score, middle of the third.

Ryu flirted with trouble in the 3rd, giving up a one out single to Kevin Kiermaier and a two out walk to Randy Arozarena but Austin Meadows flew out to end the inning.

Ryu gave up a two out single to Manuel Margot in the 4th and then somewhat unexpectedly called to the dugout and had himself removed from the game. Tim Mayza took over and retired Joey Wendle to preserve the scoreless tie.

The Jays finally got in to the hit column in the top of the 5th. Marcus Semien hit a solid single to right field and Lourdes Gurriel jr followed that with a bunt single. Joe Panik hit a fielder’s choice and with one out, Santiago Espinal opened the scoring with an RBI single. Cavan Biggio walked to load the bases with two outs but unfortunately Bo Bichette struck out to end the inning. 1-0 Jays

Mayza gave up back to back singles to start the bottom of the 5th which spelled the end of the day for him. Tyler Chatwood relieved him and got Yandy Diaz to line out to RF, struck out Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows to ground out to 1B.

Bottom of the 6th, Ryan Borucki took over from Chatwood with a runner on 1st and nobody out. Borucki got Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle to ground in to a outs. Still 1-0 Jays.

Espinal got his second hit of the game, a one out single in the top of the 7th but he was stranded.

Borucki got the first two outs in the bottom of the 7th and was replaced by David Phelps. Phelps hit Yandy Diaz with a pitch, and then struck out Randy Arozarena.

31 year old Louis Head made his MLB debut in the top of the 8th. He got Bichette to line out to 2nd, Guerrero to ground out and Grichuk to fly out to RF.

David Phelps got the first two outs in the bottom of the 8th. After he walked Brandon Lowe, Rafael Dolis came in and retired Margot on a sharply hit ball to Panik.

Hunter Strickland pitched the 9th for the Rays and gave up back to back singles to Gurriel and Panik. That brought up Espinal who flew out to RF and Danny Jansen who popped out.

Bottom 9th. Dolis back out to try to close out the game. Joey Wendle flew out to LF. Francisco Mejia popped out to 3B. Kevin Kiermaier grounded out to 2B.

Ballgame. Jays win 1-0, and win the series 2-1

The Jays made use of pitching, defence, and just enough timely hitting to secure the win. Once again the Jays’ bullpen has been stellar. Needless to say, the Jays would be much worse off without their success.

It was reported during the game that Ryu was removed with a minor right glute strain. Fingers crossed that he doesn’t need to miss too much time.

Up next – after an off day on Monday the Jays go to their home away from home in Dunedin for a home stand. They begin a two game series vs the Washington Nationals Tuesday April 27. First pitch 7:07 pm

