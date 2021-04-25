Toronto Blue Jays: A Hard Day’s Night at Tropicana Field

The Toronto Blue Jays (If I) Fell 5-3 to the Tampa Rays on Saturday night. JFtC has your recap!

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Recently, there was a release of a John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band boxset. In tribute to John Lennon, this recap of the Toronto Blue Jays April 24 game with Tampa will have a Lennon-written Beatles song theme.

Before the game, the Blue Jays activated Jordan Romano from the Injured List. Toronto also added Ty Tice to the 26-man roster. To make room for Romano and Tice, the Jays optioned Josh Palacios and Travis Bergen to the alt site.

No Reply

In the first inning, Cavan Biggio and Rowdy Tellez reached base with hits. Randal Grichuk, with two outs, hit a playable foul ball that Tampa’s first baseman Yandy Diaz misplayed. On the next pitch, Grichuk hit a three-run home run. The Rays came to the plate in the bottom of the inning, but after a Diaz single started things for the Rays, Robbie Ray struck out two, and Grichuk caught a Brandon Lowe batted ball to right field. Toronto led 3-0.

Come Together

Viewers of the game witnessed one of the nuances of Tropicana Field in the second frame. Biggio hit a very high ball between home plate and first base that struck either the catwalk or a support wire. The Rays pitcher, Ryan Yarbrough, tried to catch the ball in fair territory but dropped the ball. Biggio ended up on first base.

According to the ground rules, if the ball hits the catwalk or the wire in foul territory, then the ball is dead, and Biggio comes back to the batter’s box. If the ball struck the catwalk or wire in fair territory, then Biggio would be safe. The umpires came together on more than one occasion to discuss the play. They separately consulted with Charlie Montoyo and Kevin Cash.

The umpires ultimately ruled that the ball struck the catwalk or wire in foul territory; Biggio came back to continue the at-bat. The Jays did not score in their half of the inning. However, in the bottom of the inning, Ray threw Mike Zunino a breaking ball, which Zunino blasted for a solo home run. Toronto with a 3-1 advantage on the scoreboard.

I Should Have Known Better

The Jays were held scoreless in their half of the sixth inning. Tampa’s Randy Arozarena opened Tampa’s sixth inning with a single to centerfield. Ray, who had an electric fastball for his entire pitching stint, threw a breaking ball to Mike Brosseau, who launched the ball into the left-field seats. Tampa had their second home run off breaking balls. On the Jays TV broadcast, Joe Siddall questioned why Ray would throw a breaking ball in that situation given that his fastball was so effective all game. Ray, no doubt, would want both of the two homer-balls back. Game tied 3-3.

Yer Blues

The eighth inning looked very promising for the Jays. After Vlad Guerrero Jr. grounded out, Tellez hit a double. Santiago Espinal entered the game as a pinch-runner for Tellez. Grichuk earned a walk, but Marcus Semien was out on an infield pop-up. However, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, which loaded the bases for Alejandro Kirk. Alas, Kirk struck out.

Romano entered the game in relief in the bottom of the eighth, but he was not sharp. The first two batters, Lowe and Brosseau, walked. Next up was Manuel Margot, who hit a rocket on the ground towards third baseman Biggio. Unfortunately for the Jays, the ball went through the legs of Biggio; he was charged with an error. As the play continued, Lowe scored from second. However, Gurriel Jr. and Bo Bichette executed an excellent relay play, which resulted in Kirk tagging Brosseau out at the plate. Margot ended up at third. Kevin Kiermaier grounded out sharply to Semien, who correctly elected to take an out at first base and not attempt to throw the speedy Margot out at home. Zunino grounded out to end the Jays misery. Tampa took a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning.

Cry Baby Cry

After Biggio hit a one-out double in Toronto’s ninth inning, Bichette and Guerrero Jr. grounded out to end the game.

I Feel Fine

There were some bright spots for the Jays. Despite the two home runs allowed, Ray pitched six innings of six-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks. The no base on balls figure is noteworthy given that he gave up six walks in his most recent five-inning outing against the Royals. Biggio had three hits in five plate appearances, and Tellez continued his resurgence after a slow start to the season with a single and double in four at-bats.

The last word

The game started so promisingly for the Jays on Saturday evening, but they faltered. Montoyo has selected Hjun Jin Ryu to start for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Charlie will likely be humming Don’t Let Me Down sometime tomorrow.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *