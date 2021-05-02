Blue Jays complete sweep of Atlanta

The Toronto Blue Jays were looking for their first series sweep of 2021 on Sunday vs Atlanta.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





RHP Ross Stripling (TOR) vs RHP Ian Anderson (ATL)

The Blue Jays activated Stripling from the IL prior to this start. He struggled in two games for the Jays in 2021 prior to this start with a 7.56 era. The Jays hope that Stripling is better now and will be able to pitch more effectively.

Anderson has pitched very well so far with Atlanta in 5 games with a very fine 2.48 era.

Prior to the game the Jays announced some roster moves. Alejandro Kirk, Tommy Milone and Anthony Castro will placed on the IL. In addition to activating Stripling, the Jays called up LHP Anthony Kay and catcher Riley Adams. When Adams gets in to a game it will be his MLB debut.

Top of the second, Ozzie Albies doubled to LF on a ball that the wind carried further than Gurriel jr thought it would. After Sandoval and Swanson struck out, Austin Riley hit a single to SS. Bichette threw to first but the throw pulled Guerrero off the base. William Contreras hit an RBI single. 1-0 Atlanta.

Randal Grichuk led off the bottom of the 2nd with a single to RF. Semien and Gurriel flew out. Cavan Biggio walked on a 3-2 pitch.

Danny Jansen came up in the midst of an 0-35 hitting slump. He appeared to be sporting a new pair of glasses – it was mentioned during Saturday’s game that his prescription had changed and he was waiting for new glasses. He hit a solid single up the middle driving in Grichuk and tying the game 1-1.

Bottom of the 3rd, Bichette hit a ball off the outfield wall but didn’t run hard out of the box and he got a single out of. A wild pitch by Anderson advanced Bichette to 2nd. Guerrero drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Hernandez flew out deep to CF which allowed Bichette to tag and advance to third. Grichuk struck out which brought up Semien. He hit his first double of the 2021 season driving in Bichette and Guerrero. 3-1 Jays.

Bottom 4th, Jansen got his second hit of the day, a one out single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two out double by Bichette. 4-1 Jays.

Top 5, Stripling gave up a single to Riley and a walk to Contreras. Pache bunted perfectly up the 3rd base line to load the bases with nobody out.

Acuna hit a sac fly to deep centre field. 4-2 Jays. End of the day for Stripling. LHP Borucki in to face left hand hitting Freeman. Borucki struck out Freeman and Ozuna after him, each on three pitches.

Bottom 5, RHP Josh Tomlin replaced Anderson. Hernandez greeted him with a single to centre but Grichuk grounded in to a double play and Semien grounded out.

Top 6, Albies reached 1st on an error to SS Bichette but was thrown out heading to 2nd. Sandoval struck out and Swanson grounded out.

Bottom of the 6th, Danny Jansen continued his perfect day at the plate with a two out walk. Joe Panik pinch hit for Springer and flew out to end the inning.

Tyler Chatwood started the 7th and gave up a single to Riley. Contreras hit in to a double play and Pache struck out looking.

Phelps came in to pitch the top of the 8th. He retired Acuna and Freeman. Ozuna hit a two out single but Albies struck out to strand Ozuna.

LHP Sean Newcomb pitched the bottom of the 8th. Grichuk battled for 12 pitches until hitting a single to LF. Semien extended the Jays lead with a 2 run HR. 6-2 Jays.

Gurriel followed the HR with a double and after Biggio struck out, RHP Jacob Webb replaced him. Jansen struck out and Panik hit an RBI double. 7-2 Jays.

When the score was 4-2, Dolis had been warming up in the Jays bullpen. With a 7-2 lead it was no longer a save situation so RHP Joel Payamps started the top of the 9th for the Jays instead. He struck out Sandoval. Swanson and Riley hit back to back singles. Contreras lined out to Bichette. Two out. Payamps hit Pache to load the bases.

With the tying run now on deck, it was now a save situation. Montoyo went to Dolis to get the final out vs Acuna.

Dolis struck out Acuna to end the game and sweep Atlanta. The Jays went 4-1 in their short homestand in Dunedin and move to 2 games out of first place, pending the results of the Red Sox game in progress.

The Jays have looked much better of late. Their bullpen has continued to impress and offence has looked more like the offence Jays fans expected going in to the season. They were tied for 6th in the AL as a team going in to this game with 120 runs scored.

Up next – the Jays begin a 10 game road trip tomorrow with a four games series in Oakland vs the Athletics. First pitch scheduled for 9:40 pm eastern time.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *