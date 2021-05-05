Blue Jays Fail To Earn A’s In 4-1 Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays hitters had no answers for the test Oakland left-hander Cole Irvin had in store on Tuesday night

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Coming into the season, Cole Irvin was not garnering many votes in support of his bid to earn a rotation spot. After a masterful 8 inning, nine strikeout performance against the Blue Jays, Irvin (3-3) has earned the Cy Young votes of a baffled Toronto lineup. The lefty cruised through the longest stint of his career and showed complete mastery of the lower regions of the strike zone. Few balls were hit hard and the 1 through 4 hitters in the Jays lineup went a combined 1-14 with 6 Ks.

The A’s lineup left Blue Jays starter Anthony Kay (0-2) shaking his head on multiple occasions through his four innings of work. All of the Oakland scoring occurred in the 2nd inning, but other than a 1-2-3 first inning Kay had to squirm through trouble.

In that home half of the 2nd, catcher Sean Murphy reached base despite an athletic play by Cavan Biggio from deep in the second base hole. Matt Chapman followed with a single, setting the table for red-hot Jed Lawrie. Lawrie went the other way with a Kay 4 seamer, driving in Murphy and Chapman to put Oakland in front to stay 2-0. Designated hitter Mitch Moreland then sent a 95 mph fastball over the wall down the left field line to make the score 4-0 before an out had been recorded. Kay did escape the inning without any further damage, but the 4 runs he surrendered proved to fatal.

Irvin had his string of 9 straight batters retired snapped by Santiago Espinal in the top of the 5th. Marcus Semien, leading off and playing at his more familiar shortstop position in front of his hometown fans, laced a two-out bullet in the gap that scored Espinal. But that was the only run the A’s starter would yield. Pounding his pitches low in the zone and using his off speed pitches to perfection, Irvin was in complete command and often enticed Blue Jays hitters to chase pitches out of the zone.

If there was anything for a Blue Jays fan to feel good about, it would have to be the performances of Trent Thornton and Ty Tice in relief of Kay. Thornton went 2 2/3 shutout innings and allowed only 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 3. Thornton seemed surprised when manager Charlie Montoyo came to the mound to take him out with 2 outs in the 7th. But Tice got the final out and scattered a hit while striking out 2 in the 8th.

Yusmiero Petit hurled a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save of 2021, but in reality Toronto bats did not put up much of a fight after the 5th inning score.

The Blue Jays will turn to Robbie Ray (1-1 2.78 ERA 20K) to push team back over .500 (14-14) and earn their first win of the 4 game series. The A’s will counter with Chris Bassitt (2-2 3.93 36K). First pitch will be 9:40 ET

WHAT THE BLUE JAYS WERE UP AGAINST

The Oakland A’s have the best record in the American League at 19-12.

The A’s now lead the AL in homeruns with 41 and in batsmen hit by pitches.

Cole Irvin has now allowed only 4 earned runs over his last 30 2/3 innings

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *