May 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nate Pearson strikes out 8

The system went 2 and 2 with impressive wins from the Herd and Fisher Cats. The Canadians were shutout in the 1st game at the Advanced-A level. Dunedin battled the Tampa Tarpons, tieing the game up at 7-7 in the 6th but their pitching wasn’t able to hold off the Tarpons.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (1-0)

Bisons won 6 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Nate Pearson 3.2IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, and 8K on 78 pitches

W- Taylor Saucedo (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Kirby Snead (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-0)

The Fisher Cats won 11-2.

HR- Brock Lundquist (1)

Starter- Zach Logue 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, and 5K on 65 pitches

W- Logue (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (0-1)

The C’s lost 4-0

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 3.2IP, 3H, 0R, 4BB, 3K on 66 pitches

L- Luke Gillingham (0-1, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (0-1)

The D-Jays were defeated 11-7.

HR- Justin Ammons (1) and Addison Barger (1)

Starter- Adrian Hernandez 2.1IP, 5H, 2R, 3BB, and 4K on 63pitches

L- Juan De Paula (0-1, 33.75ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we shine a light on the stellar performance of Addison Barger

Selected in the 6th round of the 2018 Draft, the Florida native has solid overall tools with good bat speed and decent power. Barger will likely play a lot of 2nd base but has the arm and range to play SS.

Barger’s 1st at-bat came leading off the 3rd inning. He struck out. The 21-year-old infielder singled in the 4th, driving in MacKenzie Mueller and PK Morris and advancing to 2nd base on a throwing error. Barger was stranded at 2nd base to end the inning.

Addison Barger hit his 1st HR of the new season, jumped on a 0-1 pitch and sent over the wall in right field to cash in Harrison Ray who was standing at 3rd. In his final plate appearance, the D-Jays’ DH doubled on a line to center field. Unfortunately, Barger would be left standing at 3rd as Miguel Hiraldo groundout to the inning.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted leadoff and started in CF for the Fisher Cats in his professional debut. Last year’s 1st round draft pick did not disappoint, living up to the hype with a double and a single, a run scored, and a walk.

Jordan Groshans batted 3rd and played SS for the Fisher Cats. Jordan showed off his advanced eye at the plate with a pair of walks while scored two runs. He collected a single in 4 at-bats.

