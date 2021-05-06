Blue Jays Out Athletic the A’s in Oakland, Split Series

The Toronto Blue Jays had their hitting shoes on and wrapped up a 4 game series in Oakland with a big win

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays took to the field in Oakland on Thursday afternoon looking to split the series. Despite the loss Thursday, Oakland entered this game with the best record in MLB (19-13).

Hyun Jin Ryu (1-2, 2.60) vs Mike Fiers (0-1, 4.50)

After a leadoff single by Marcus Semien and a hard single to CF by Bichette the Blue Jays went quietly in the opening frame. Mark Canha put his team on the board with a rather healthy leadoff home run, which is good for my fantasy team, not so much for my favourite real team. 1-0 A’s.

Semien lead off the third inning with a double down the left field line. Bichette followed with an 8 pitch at bat that saw him foul off four offerings before taking the walk. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.didn’t pop up to the catcher this time, but he did strike out. It was not a great at bat since Fiers threw everything away from the young stud’s power and Vlad gave in. More frustrating than that was the fact that it ended up being a double play as Bichette was promptly picked off at first. A review did not change the call.

Teoscar Hernandez would replace Bichette at first with a walk and Randal Grichuk came up with two men on and two outs and make me forget all about Bichette’s pick off with a rocket of a blast to left field for his 6th dinger of the season. The 3 run bomb went 413 feet at 110 mph. 3-1 Blue Jays.

In the bottom of the third, Ryu got himself into some trouble after a single to Tony Kemp. He seemed to have difficulty finding the strike zone to Ramon Laureano and walked him. Matt Olson stepped up and deposited a ground rule double to right field to drive in Kemp. If the ball had stayed in the park, Laureano would have scored, so there was some silver lining. It didn’t last, though. Sean Murphy singled to left, scoring 2 more. Joel Payamps started warming in the bullpen. Ryu ended the inning by striking out Matt Chapman on his 62nd pitch of the game. 4-3 A’s.

Ryu’s battery mate, Danny Jansen helped out in the next frame. Jonathan Davis singled and Jansen took Fiers to deep left field for his first home run of the year and just his 5th hit. Could this be where Jansen starts to turn things around at the plate? It’s too early to say, so let’s enjoy it for what it was. A dribbler by Bichette put the Fiers out in Oakland..see what I did there? Sorry, folks. Bichette wasn’t, though. He stole second and third. Hernandez walked and stole second to put runners at second and third for Grichuk. He put in a bid for his second homer of the game, but flied out to Canha, who’s bid for an out won out. 5-4 Blue Jays.

In the bottom of the 5th, my belief in whether Teoscar Hernandez can handle right field was finally cemented. With 2 out and his team up by one, he committed one of the worst errors I’ve ever seen. Laureano singled and Hernandez went down on a knee to pick up the ball and it went 5 hole, rolling all the way to the wall. He just let it go right through his legs. Luckily, Ryu struck out Olson to end the inning and maintain the lead. But, I am over Teoscar in right. Never again. Still 5-4 Blue Jays.

In the 6th, Semien singled, helping my fantasy team some more with his third hit of the day. Bichette singled as well. Vlad Jr grounded back to the pitcher who fired to second in an attempt to start a double play. It didn’t work as he spike it 10 feet in front of Kemp. Everyone safe. Sergio Romo entered the game and Hernandez took the first pitch to the grass, driving in 2. Doesn’t erase the memory of that error, but it was nice. Grichuk doubled to drive in 2 more and advanced to third on an errant relay throw. 9-4 Blue Jays.

Travis Bergen came on in the 6th to start the Blue Jays bullpen work. Coming into the game, the relief corps had thrown 10 innings and only allowed a single run. Payamps followed him in the 8th. He pitched the 9th and kept the bullpen’s series looking good.

Semien would add a solo home run in the top of the 7th to continue helping my fantasy team. 10-4 Blue Jays. On to Houston!

Toronto Blue Jays- 10 R, 16 H, 1 E

Oakland Athletics- 4 R, 6 H, 2 E

What the other side is saying:

The home broadcast spent the bottom of the 2nd inning focusing on the opposing starter. ‘Hyun Jin Ryu played a lot of years with the Dodgers, often in the shadow of Clayton Kershaw, and rightfully so, but you forget just how good he’s been. Finishing in the top 3 in Cy Young voting in both leagues is impressive.’

After Jansen’s home run and a pause: “I didn’t see that coming”. Fair statement. They also discussed that Jansen’s struggles were not all that important because he is there for his defensive abilities, both in calling games and blocking balls. They referred to him as “The Brick Wall” many times in the broadcast.

