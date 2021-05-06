Blue Jays, Ray Outplay A’s 9-4

The Toronto Blue Jays used a first inning surge and late innings explosions to take control in their 9-4 win against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night. Robbie Ray was also in control, striking out 9 without issuing a walk.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





The Blue Jays (15-14) entered the contest needing to make a left-turn from the of meager offensive and pitching performances in the first two games of the 10-game road trip. So it was only natural they turned to left-hander Robbie Ray (1-1) to lead the charge. Ray did not disappoint, scattering 6 hits over his six innings of work and using a fastball that topped off at 98 mph to strikeout 9 Oakland hitters. Ray did surrender 2 home runs and left the game trailing 3-2, but his mastery with his heater set the stage of what occurred later in the game.

Toronto wasted little time asserting itself, jumping out to 2-0 lead against A’s starter Chris Bassitt. After former A’s Marcus Semien led off with a strikeout, Bo Bichette singled to left field Valdimir Guerrero Jr to center and Teoscar Hernandez to right field to plate the first Jays run. Randal Grichuk (3 for 5 .302) collected the first of his 2 RBI by directing a 2-1 pitch to center and plating Guerrero, Jr. Good at bats forced Bassitt to use 23 pitches in the inning.

A’s centerfielder Ramon Laureano continued his torrid hitting over the past 6 games, launching the first pitch he saw from Ray for a homer over left-centerfield wall. Laureano’s blast left the yard with a 107.9 mph launch angle and pulled his team back within one run 2-1.

Ray and Bassitt took turns looking dominant over the next five frames. While Ray did surrender a 4th inning blast to Matt Chapman, each pitcher remained in control of the opponent lineups. Bassitt, who entered the game striking out at least 8 batters in his previous 3 starts, struck out 7 Jays over his 7 innings of 6 hit pitching. Jordan Romano (3-1) tossed a 1-2-3 seventh and soon became he beneficiary of a Toronto offensive assault.

Two same-day recalls immediately made an impact in the top of the 8th. Reese McGuire worked a walk off Oakland reliever Lou Trivino and was replaced by Jonathan Davis as a pinch runner. Semien then singled before Jed Lawrie made a beauty play on a Bichette ground ball to force him at second. Trivino (BS, 1-1), showed no control of pitches and allowed Davis to score after bouncing a breaking pitch to the backstop. A’s manager Bob Melvin then elected to intentionally walk Gurerrero. Bichette surprised the A’s by stealing third without drawing a throw. Hernandez followed with an RBI single to put the Blue Jays in the lead to stay. Grichuk picked up his second RBI of the game, scoring Bichette to make it 5-3. Adam Kolarek came in the stop the bleeding for the A’s, but instead added to the bleeding by misplaying a bunt by Cavan Biggio and seeing Guerrero score to make it 6-3. A dropped swinging strike allowed Grichuk to advance to 3B and then score the 5th run of the inning to give Toronto a 7-3 lead.

David Phelps came out to the mound to pitch the 8th, but left in obvious discomfort after warm up pitches and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood. Chatwood sent the first 2 batters down in succession, but he walked Matt Olson before Sean Murphy drilled a bullet in the gap for a double. Olson scored from first after Danny Jansen, who replaced McGuire behind the plate, dropped the throw to the plate. the 7-4 score was as close as the A’s would get thanks to continued control issues from Oakland relievers.

Jordan Weems walked the first 2 batters he faced in the top of the 9th (Davis and Semien) before Bichette bounced into another fielder’s choice. Guerrero crushed a double (launch angle 114mph) over the head of Canha in left, picking a pair of RBIS and finishing off the late innings run explosion. Ryan Borucki closed out the game for Toronto, overcoming control issues of his own.

The Blue Jays (15-14) will reactivate Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10 day IL and look to earn a split of the 4 game series Thursday afternoon at 3:37 ET.

WHAT THE OTHER GUYS WERE SAYING…

Oakland television team of Greg Kuiper and Dallas Braden continued to gush over the defensive prowess of Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen. As Jansen adeptly blocked several consecutive pitches in the dirt, Kuiper observed that “Jansen seems to block pitches so easily it as if he doesn’t even know he is doing it.” Braden opined “You talk about Jansen and utter the 99% plus block rate over the past 2 seasons…you say it and don’t believe it. Jansen handles the staff, manages the game. He does it all behind the plate.”

In spite of Robbie Ray’s solid effort, Kuiper and Braden were less confident the Blue Jays starting pitching could keep them in contention for a playoff spot. Both commentators agreed that the Toronto lineup would continue to score “piles” of runs. But from Braden’s viewpoint, ” depending on your bats while over-working your bullpen arms is just not a sustainable way to keep winning over a 162-game schedule”.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *