May 5th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Allgeyer shines in 1st Triple-A start

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1 and 2 on the day. The Herd got some strong pitching from their starter and the bullpen shut the door while the offense provided three longballs in the win. They were rained out in New Hampshire. The Dunedin Blue Jays’ pitching got bullied all night long and this could be an issue all season long. The C’s were roughed up for 11 runs.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (2-0)

The Bisons pick up the 5-2 victory.

HR- Breyvic Valera (1), Logan Warmoth (1), and Kevin Smith (1)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 86 pitches

W- Allgeyer (1-0, 1.50ERA)

H- Kirby Snead (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-0)

Postponed due to weather. Makeup game scheduled for May 6th.

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (0-2)

The C’s fall 11-6 to the Dust Devils

HR- none

Starter- Sean Wymer 1.2IP, 6H, 6R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 51 pitches

L- Wymer (0-1, 32.40ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (0-2)

The D-Jays were destroyed for the second night 19-9.

HR- none

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 0.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, and 0K on 3 pitches. The boxscore shows he threw three pitches, all strikes, got one GB but didn’t register an out.

Willy Gaston came in for Zulueta so we will go with Gaston as the starter- 3.2IP, 4H, 5R, 1ER, 3BB, 4K, 1HRA, and 79 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 60.75 ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Logan Warmoth (1-for-3, R, 2R, HR), Kevin Smith (1-for-4, R, 2R, HR), Breyvic Valera (1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K), and the bullpen of Dany Jimenez/Jackson Rees/Hobie Harris (3IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 5K)

C’s Tanner Kirwer (2-for-5, R, SB, K), Cameron Eden (1-for-3, 2R, 2B, 2RBI, K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-3, 3RBI, 2B, BB), and the bullpen of Nick Fraze/Justin Maese/Marcus Reyes (5IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 8K)

D-Jays Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB, 3K), Addison Barger (1-for-5, 2RBI (5), 4K), Eric Rivera (0-for-2, 3R, 3BB, 2SB), Harrison Ray (0-for-3, R, BB, 2K, 2SB), Jhon Solarte (2-for-4, R, 2RBI), and Roither Herandez (1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 4K)

Player Spotlight

Today we shine a light on the stellar performance of LHP Nick Allgeyer

The Blue Jays took the 6-foot-3 lefty in the 12th round of the 2018 Draft. Allgeyer had a strong start to his 2019 season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays with a pre All-Star ERA of 2.89 in 12 starts and 62.1IP. His performance fell off in the 2nd half with a 5.14 Post All-Star ERA in 11 games and 56IP.

The lefty is a control pitcher who throws a solid slider and a slow curve. His FB sits in the low 90’s and can drop into the high 80’s.

Nick Allgeyer made his Triple-A debut and looked good doing so. He threw 62 of his 86 pitches for strikes, generating 6 groundball outs versus 2 flyball outs. Allgeyer retired the first 5 batters he faced before allowing a Marcus Wilson single. In the 3rd inning, Nick issued a leadoff walk to Cesar Puello but struck out the next batters and got Jeter Downs to groundout to end the inning.

The Bisons’ lefty would retire the Red Sox in order in the 4th and 5th innings. The Red Sox finally got on the board with a leadoff homer off the bat of Chris Herrmann. Allgeyer walked Jarren Duran but he was caught stealing and Nick got Downs to fly out and struck out Michael Chavis to end the threat and his night.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin and Jordan Groshans were rained out. They should play both games of the doubleheader on Thursday.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *