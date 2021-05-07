May 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 12 strikeouts for Manoah

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 3. The Buffalo Bisons got some excellent pitching and bats collected 17 hits and 7 walks in a rout. New Hampshire dropped both ends of a doubleheader. Vancouver picked up their 1st win at their new level with a come-from-behind win with a 4-run 8th. Dunedin’s pitching took another beating allowing 10 runs on 13 hits but Orelvis Martinez hit his 1st HR of the season.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (3-0)

The Bisons dominate in a 10-1 victory.

HR- Rowdy Tellez (1), Logan Warmoth (2), and Christian Colon (1)

Starter- Alek Manoah 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 12K on 81 pitches

W- Manoah (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-2)

Game1

NH lost 9-6

HR- none

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 1ER, 1BB, 8K on 76 pitches

L- Chris Taylor (0-1, 13.50ERA)

Game2

Lost 4-3

HR- none

Starter- Elvis Luciano 4.0IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, 6K on 78 pitches

L- Jon Harris (0-1, 4.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (1-2)

The C’s win 5 to 2

HR- Tanner Kirwer (1)

Starter- Troy Miller 4.2IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 72 pitches

W- Parker Caracci (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Hagen Danner (1)

Hagen Danner took the mound for the 1st as a full-time pitcher after hanging up his catcher mitt. Many scouts felt he should’ve been on the bump from day 1. Coming into the Draft, Hagen showed off a nice low 90’s FB, which I’d assume is better now with a few years of strength and conditioning, a potential plus 12-6 CU, and a change. All the pre-Draft scouting reports suggest that Danner possesses good control. He will be an interesting guy to keep an eye on.

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (0-3)

The D-Jays fall 10-6

HR- Orelvis Martinez (1)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 3.0IP, 9H, 6R, 2B, 5K, 1HRA on 79 pitches

L- Paulino (0-1, 18.00 ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the stellar performance of Alek Manoah

The gigantic pitcher made an impression during the spring. This stirred up Jays Nation, with many fans wanting him to be added to the 40-man roster. Instead, management decided to send him and his 17 professional innings to the minors.

Manoah sports live FB which he can dial up to 98mph. He possesses a plus slider and is still developing a change which he will need if he wants to be a starter in the majors.

The 6-foot-6 power pitcher made his Triple-A debut on Thursday, blowing away the Red Sox hitters for 12 strikeouts. The 11th pick of the 2019 Draft threw 50 of his 81 pitches for strikes while generating four groundball outs and one flyball out. Manoah was a little at times, hitting three batters. Those HPB accounted for the only base runners for the Red Sox until they collected a two-out single in the 4th. Up until that point Alek Manoah had 7K’s. All but one of Manoah’s 12 strikeouts were swinging strikeouts.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin G1- batted leadoff and played CF. He went 0-2 with a run scored, an RBI, and a walk. Martin drove in his 1st professional RBI in the 6th inning, driving in Brock Lundquist. Martin reached base in the 4th on an HBP.

G2- Martin moved down to the 2-hole and played CF.

Jordan Groshans G1- batted 3rd and played SS. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout. Groshans walked in the 1st inning and singled to RF in the 2nd inning.

G2- Groshans slide down to bat cleanup. He was given the evening off from the field and DH’d for the Fisher Cats.

