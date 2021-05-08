Blue Jays Lose 10-4 to Astros: One Of Those Nights

It was one of those nights for the Jays. Pitching and hitting both struggled, the Astros had better luck, and the score could have been higher than 10-4 … if it were not for the Jay defense (yes, it *does* feel strange saying that!)

The game started well, with a Bo Bichette 392-foot no-doubter home run (i.e. a ball that would have been a home run in all 30 major league parks) to give the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead. Ross Stripling then retired the Astros with only a single hit in the bottom of the first. An auspicious beginning!

Sadly, the warm glow did not last long. In the bottom of the second, Yuli Gurriel led off with a single. Carlos Correa then hit a ball that was almost six inches inside, down the left field line and off the foul pole. Nine times out of ten, a ball that far off the plate would have curved foul – but this was the tenth time. Stripling then got the next two outs, but a double, walk and single loaded the bases for an Alex Bregman walk that forced in the Astros’ third run. Ross then struck out a dangerous Yordan Alvarez to limit the damage. Astros 3-1.

In the top of the third, Danny Jansen hit his second home run in two days. Bo’s homer in the first was unusual in that it would have been a home run in any park. Danny’s long ball was also unusual – in that it would have been a homer in exactly *one* park in all of baseball. Fortunately, that one park was Minute Maid Park. Astros 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, another example of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.‘s increasing comfort at first base. With a man on first, Carlos Correa hit a hard grounder to first. Vladdy fielded the ball cleanly and easily, stepped to the bag for the force and threw to Bo at second for an easy tag-out for the double play. A play Vladdy should have made, granted, but he made it look trivial. Guerrero is not a gold glover at first yet, but he is looking better with every game.

In the fifth inning, Cavan Biggio was caught stealing – the first time in his young career. Going into this game, Cavan had 20 consecutive successful steals. The major league record for consecutive successful steals to start a career is 29, held by Tim Locastro, so Cavan was not all that close. But Biggio might well have been cheated – it looked like the play was a hit-and-run, but Danny Jansen at the plate was unable to make contact.

Bottom of the fifth, another record bit the dust. Coming into this game, Tim Mayza had not given up an earned run in 12 games (8.1 innings) so far this season. But a 392 foot home run by Yuli Gurriel ended that streak. Yuli’s home run would have stayed inside the park in 14 of the 30 mlb parks, but not in Minute Maid. Hard to complain (see Danny’s homer above). Astros 5-2.

In the sixth, the Astros had men on first and third with one out. Myles Straw – probably the fastest player on the Houston team – was on third when Michael Brantley hit a 253 foot bullet to deep left field. An easy RBI? Nope. Lourdes caught the liner for the first out and then threw an absolute bullet to Danny (possibly the best throw of Lourdes’ career, and he has made some *good* throws!) to catch Straw easily at the plate, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the 8th, Rafael Dolis left the game with an injury, joining Joe Panik (who went on the IL with a left calf strain before the game). The Jays have had 20 players on the IL so far this year (tied for first in baseball) and have lost 256 man-games – and the injury jinx is not over yet.

Houston got two more runs in the 7th and three in the 8th. In the top of the ninth, a home run by Teoscar Hernandez brought the score to 10-4, but that was as close as the Jays could get.

Final score: Astros 10-4. A parallel universe game – poor pitching by the starter and the *5* bullpen arms, only 6 Jay hits … but kudos to the defense for keeping the score as close as it was.

