May 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Hiraldo shines in Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

There were 4 games played in the system on Friday, we lost all of them. Buffalo scored 2 runs on 6 hits but a 3-run 4th was the dagger. New Hampshire and Portland were tied at 3-3 until the Red Sox blew the barn doors open with 6 runs in the 6th. Vancouver scored 6 runs on 7 hits but a 3-run 6th inning handed the Tri-City Dust Devils the victory. The D-Jays didn’t allow a run to scored in the 5th inning, keeping things close (10-8) through 5 innings; unfortunately, the Tarpons scored 4 runs in the 6th, 6 in the 7th, and 5 in the 8th.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (3-1)

The Bisons fall 4-2.

HR- none

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 4.0IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 4K on 72 pitches

L- Zeuch (0-1, 6.75ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-3)

NH lost 9-4

HR- none

Starter- Kyle Johnston 3.0IP, 8H, 3R, 1BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 64 pitches

L- Fitz Stadler (0-1, 31.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (1-3)

The C’s loss 10-6

HR- none

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 0.2IP, 3H, 4R, 2BB, 2K on 42 pitches

L- Will McAffer (0-1, 11.57ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (0-4)

This is getting a little ridiculous, Dunedin falls 25-10 to the Tarpons

HR- Zach Britton (1)

Starter- Jol Concepcion 3.0IP, 8H, 7R, 2B, 3K, 1HRA on 70 pitches

L- Tony Rosario (0-1, –.– ERA) Allowed 3 runs on a hit and two walks, without registering an out.

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the stellar performance of Miguel Hiraldo.

The 20-yr-old was the D-Jays designated hitter and batted 2nd on Friday. The talented infielder was signed in 2017 and possesses plus contact and plus power potential. He should play SS and 3rd for the Blue Jays.

Hiraldo doubled in the 1st inning but was stranded. The D-Jays scored 4 in the 2nd inning with a Hiraldo RBI single to LF giving Dunedin a 3-2 advantage. Hiraldo popped out in the 3rd inning and grounded out in the 5th. Miguel drove in Ammons with a 7th inning double to LF and scored on a throwing error and wild pitch.

In the 9th, Hiraldo collected an infield single and advanced to 3rd on a pair of wild pitches but that is as far as he would go. Miguel Hiraldo finished 4-for-6 with a run scored, two RBI, and two doubles.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin manned SS and batted leadoff for the Fisher Cats on Friday. Martin struck out in the 1st inning and walked in the 2nd inning. He grounded out to SS in the 4th inning. In the 6th inning, with runners on 1st and 2nd, Martin went down swinging for the second time in the game. In the 8th inning, Kevin Vicuna singled to CF with one out in the inning. Martin hit a 2-1 pitch from Durbin Feltman on a line to center for the 1st triple of his career. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and 2 strikeouts.

Jordan Groshans manned 3rd and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats on Friday. Groshans drew a walk in the 1st inning and popped out in the 2nd inning. Jordan grounded out to 1st baseman Ryan Fitzgerald in the 4th inning. He struck out on 3 pitches in the 6th inning and grounded to shortstop in the 8th. Jordan Groshans went hitless in four at-bats with a walk and strikeout.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *