Blue Jays Take Flight Early, Ground Astros 8-4

Cavan Biggio and Danny Jansen homered again. Steven Matz was good enough. The Blue Jays squeezed the Houston Astros 8-4 at Minute Maid Park Saturday night, and now have a chance to take deciding game of important road series.

Theoretically, the starting pitching matchup between Steven Matz and the Astros Christian Javier led to the conclusion the 2nd game of this 3 game weekend series in Houston would be a low scoring affair. Though he had struggled in his past 2 starts, Matz has generally met all the expectations the Blue jays had for him after acquiring him during the off season. As for the Houston starter, Javier has turned his repertoire and promise into a dominating 3-0 start to 2021 with a sub 2.00 ERA. The ease each starter disposed of the hitters in the first inning seemed to lay the groundwork for a pitcher’s duel.

But Houston native son Cavan Biggio soon broke shattered the myth by clubbing a no doubt homerun into the right field, also scoring Randal Grichuk and giving the Blue Jays a lead they would not relinquish. Leading off the third stanza, Danny Jansen sent a Javier pitch 448 feet to left for his third dinger is as many games and a 3-0 lead. The Astro right-hander preceded to walk Marcus Semien on 4 pitches, then after striking out Bo Bichette walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Teo Hernandez popped out, but Grichuk drilled a 2 RBI double to deep left center to make it a 5-0 advantage for Toronto. Matz held up his end by retiring the first 8 Astros hitters he faced before Hernandez muffed a ball hit right at him that was gifted as hit to Martin Maldonado.

The Astros got 2 of the runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Bregman led the inning off with a double off the wall in left. Jordan Alvarez, who has been posting historic numbers over his first 114 games, launched an opposite field fastball for his 6th home run of the year to make it 5-2. Yuli Gurriel made it double-homer-double, but Guerrero made an athletic play on a scorching 106.9 mph grounder, knocking it down and making it back to first base bag to beat Carlos Correia. Matz, who was consistently reaching 96-97 on the radar gun, settled back in to retire the next two batters to snuff out a big inning.

Houston manager Dusty Baker showed faith in his young starter, and was rewarded as Javier settled in. Despite the five runs allowed in the 2nd and 3rd, Javier only allowed 4 hits. But it was his 4 walks that caused his problems. Matz pitched through the fifth, scattering 8 hits and allowing 3 runs.

That third run came in the bottom of the fifth, and was created by another Toronto misplay that lead to an extra out. Jose Altuve singled with one out before Aledmys Diaz bounced into what appeared to be a routine double play. But Biggio bobbled the ball before throwing to force Altuve but allowing Diaz to reach base. Bregman slashed a 2-2 pitch to right and was followed by a blooping single off the end of the bat by Alvarez, scoring Diaz to bring Houston another run closer 5-3.

Tyler Chatwood came on and contributed an unblemished 2 innings. Jordan Romano entered the game in the 8th, firing heat and strikes from the outset. Bregman did lead off with a double to right, but no Astro hitter hit the ball hard. Bregman did score on a groundout to Bichette, Romano finished off the 8th with his team still ahead 5-4. Travis Bergen was called upon to close things out and answered with a 1-2-3 performance.

Toronto will need to solve Astros ace Zach Greinke (2-1 3.76 ERA) if they want to earn the important series win. Nate Pearson is expected to be activated before Sunday’s game and make his 2021 debut at 2:10ET.

The Jaystros?

Houston television analysts Todd Kalas and Geoff Blum made their pitch for Astros fans to also root for the Blue Jays. Kalas pointed out that with George Springer (free agent signing) Cavan Biggio (Houston native and son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio), Randal Grichuk (Houston product) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (brother of Yuli), Teoscar Hernandez and Trent Thornton (Astros farm system), Toronto roster had a distinct Houston flavor. Blum added “given the ties between the two teams, if there was ever a team (Astros) fans could feel good about rooting for other than their own, it should be the Blue Jays.”

Kalas and Blum also lamented the fact that Blue Jays fans have not had the opportunity to cheer in person for their young roster in almost 2 calendar years. “It has to be frustrating for fans north of the border,” Kalas opined. “They are watching games on TV, seeing fans in the stands (a season high 25,794 attended Saturday night’s game)…they haven’t seen live baseball in Canada in a year and a month now.” Blum added , “The young players they saw making their debuts the last time they played at home will be eligible for arbitration the next time they see them live.”

