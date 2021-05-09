May 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Morris drives in 6 for the D-Jays

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 3 on Saturday. Buffalo got a pair of HR from Riley Adams and scored 6 runs on 11 hits. The Fisher Cats allowed runs in each of the first 3 innings and could only muster one run on 7 hits. Vancouver managed only 4 hits and committed 3 errors but somehow held on for the win. Dunedin’s pitching let down the offense again who scored 11 runs on 11 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (3-2)

The Bisons fall 8-6.

HR- Riley Adams 2(2)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 4.0IP, 10H, 5R, 1BB, 9K on 90 pitches

L- Waguespack (0-1, 11.25ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-4)

NH lost 5-1

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 3.0IP, 7H, 5R, 1BB, 2K on 64 pitches

On the plus side, Castillo generated 7 groundball outs versus one flyball out.

L- Castillo (0-1, 9.00ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (2-3)

The C’s won 4-2

HR- none

Starter- Troy Watson 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 3K on 57 pitches

W- Nick Fraze (1-0, 1.80ERA)

SV- Parker Caracci (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (0-5)

The D-Jay can’t hold a 6-0 lead or a 9-5 lead to fall 12-11. Dunedin pitching has allowed 77 runs in 5 games. Roither Hernandez has pitched in two games, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings in relief while striking 7 batters.

HR- PK Morris 2(2)

Hey @pkmorris555, where did that 2nd home run you hit go? pic.twitter.com/eUXE6mQbUt — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 9, 2021

Starter- Wander Garcia 3.0IP, 8H, 7R, 2B, 3K, 1HRA on 70 pitches

L- Jiorgeny Casimiri (0-1, 0.00ERA)/BSV(1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the display of power by P.K. Morris

A 2017 Draft pick, Morris possesses good bat speed with some power potential from the left side of the plate. In 3 seasons (short seasons) Morris hasn’t impressed. He hasn’t crapped the bed either. Morris has shown a good eye at the plate with 13BB% while sporting a 24K%. Heading into yesterday’s game, the 22-yr-old has 12HR in 130 professional games.

Playing 1st base and batting 6th for the woeful Dunedin Blue Jays, Morris went 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, driving in 6 runs, a pair of walks, and a strikeout.

With two out and two on in the 1st inning, Morris jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent it over the center-field wall for a 3-run home run. He struck out in his 2nd at-bat in 2nd. Morris stepped to the plate in the 4th inning with one out and two on and wasted little time depositing an 0-1 pitch over the wall in CF to score Orelvis Martinez and MacKenzie Mueller and push the D-Jays lead to 9-5.

P.K. walked in the 6th. He scored 4 batters later went Connor Pellerin walked his 2nd run of the inning. P.K. was at it again in the 7th with a 6 pitch walk but he was stranded at 1st.

In 4 games, P.K. Morris owns a .235 batting with a .350OBP and .997OPS. He’s collected a double, two HR, and 6RBI while scoring 6 runs.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin manned SS and batted leadoff for the Fisher Cats on Saturday. Martin went hitless in 3 at-bats. He struck out in the 1st inning, popped out in the 3rd, struck out in 6th, and reached base via HBP in the 8th but was forced out at 2nd base. Martin also made a throwing error for his 1st error of the season.

Jordan Groshans manned 3rd and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats on Saturday. Groshans finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He struck out in the 1st, grounded out to 2nd base in the 4th, grounded out to the pitcher in the 6th, and flew out to RF in the 8th inning. Groshans made his 2nd fielding error of 2021.

