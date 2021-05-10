May 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Happy Mother’s Day

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1. Buffalo scored 4 runs on 10 hits and got some excellent pitching for their starter and bullpen. The Fisher Cats allowed 12 runs on 8 hits while walking 9 batters. Vancouver got a good start from Adam Kloffenstein while scoring 7 runs on 12 hits. Dunedin finally got some good pitching allowing one run on 5 hits and striking out 16 batters.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (4-2)

The Bisons win 4 to 1

HR- none

Celebrating a brey-VICTORY thanks to some clutch hitting from Valera today!! 😎🦬 pic.twitter.com/qH3aa4Sgl0 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 9, 2021

Starter- Connor Overton 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 6K on 55 pitches

W- Jackson McClelland (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-5)

NH fall 12 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 4.2IP, 4H, 5R, 1BB, 8K on 87 pitches

L- Emerson Jimenez (0-1, 13.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (2-3)

The C’s won 7-2

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 66 pitches

W- Paxton Schultz (1-0, 4.50ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (1-5)

The D-Jay win 4 to 1

HR- Addison Barger (2) and Ryan Sloniger (1)

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 3.0IP, 0H, 0R 0BB, 4K, 1HRA on 40 pitches

W- Willy Gaston (1-0, 1.59ERA)

H- Gabriel Ponce (1)

Gabriel Ponce was punching tickets! Seven K’s in three innings 😲 pic.twitter.com/e77JD8OFsK — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 9, 2021

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Ponce

Drafted in the 28th round in 2019, Ponce spent 2019 as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. He posted a record of 0-3 with a 4.66ERA while striking out 36 batters in 38.2IP.

The native of San Luis, Arizona struggled in his first appearance of 2021, allowing 9 runs on 7 hits while walking 4 and striking out 2 in 1.1IP. He had a lot more luck on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 righty entered the game in the 6th inning, relieving Willy Gaston. Unfortunately, Ponce served up an HR to the 1st batter he faced but settled down after, striking out two batters in the inning. Ponce struck out the side in the 7th inning. In the 8th, Ponce got a groundball out and a pair of strikeouts around a harmless double.

Ponce struck out 7 batters, five batters going down swinging and two called out on strikes. Gabby threw 31 of his 50 pitches for strikes and induced 2 ground ball outs.

His solid outing lowered his ERA from 60.75 to 20.77 and now has 5BB and 9K in 4.1IP.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin had the day off on Sunday. In 17 at-bats, the Blue Jays 2020 1st round selection is batting .235 with 2RBI and owns a .905OPS.

Jordan Groshans manned SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats on Sunday. Groshans finished 1-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI, and three strikeouts. The Magnolia, TX native doubled in the 1st inning scoring Otto Lopez from 2nd base. Groshans scored two batters later when Demi Orimoloye doubled him home. He struck out in the 3rd, 6th, and 9th innings, grounding out in the 5th. In 22 at-bats, Jordan is batting .182 with an RBI and a .561OPS.

