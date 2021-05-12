Blue Jays battle back to win series opener at Atlanta

The Toronto Blue Jays and Robbie Ray took to the field in Atlanta looking to get back in the win column.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





The Blue Jays would love to repeat the success they had with this team April 30-May 2 when they enjoyed their first series sweep of 2021. No doubt Atlanta would love to return the favour and sweep the Jays out of town.

LHP Robbie Ray (TOR) vs RHP Bryse Wilson (ATL)

Ray had a very good start to the season for Toronto. Coming in to this start, he had a 3.15 era in 5 starts. Throughout his career, Ray’s biggest challenge has been staying in the strike zone. In his last three games, he has issued zero free passes to go with 23 strikeouts.

23 year old Wilson had struggled prior to this game. He had a 6.75 game in 3 starts and had been sent to AAA. Atlanta called him up to make this start.

Wilson had a strong start to the game, striking out Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr in order.

Bottom 1st, Ronald Acuna Jr led off with a single, followed by a walk to Freddie Freeman. Marcell Ozuna struck out looking. Ozzie Albies drove in Acuna with an RBI single. 1-0 Atlanta. Austin Riley flew out to CF. Dansby Swanson flew out to RF to end a 26 pitch frame for Ray.

Teoscar Hernandez started the top of the 2nd with a single to RF. Randal Grichuk struck out swinging. Cavan Biggio flew out to RF. Lourdes Gurriel Jr popped out to LF.

Bottom 2 was a much better inning for Ray. William Contreras struck out looking. Cristian Pache struck out swinging. Pitcher Wilson grounded out to 1B.

Top 3rd, Reese McGuire hit a single to LF. Ray popped out to the pitcher attempting to bunt the runner over. Semien hit a single, McGuire to 2nd. Bichette grounded in to a double play.

Acuna led off the bottom of the 3rd with a no doubt HR to LF. 2-0 Atlanta. Freeman followed that up with a single. Ozuna struck out. Freeman was thrown out trying to steal second. Albies flew out to end the inning.

Bottom 5. Pache grounded out to 3B on a ball that bounced twice. Guerrero has been making a habit of stretching to scoop the ball and make the out. Wilson struck out. Ray retired Acuna for the first time this game on a swinging strike out.

Ray led off the top of the 6th rather than pinch hitting down two runs, and grounded out to his counterpart. Semien continued his hot hitting in May with a single to LF. Bichette hit in to a fielder’s choice, Semien to 2nd. Guerrero hit a game tying opposite field 2 run HR to RF. 2-2 score. Hernandez followed the HR with a single. Grichuk struck out.

Bottom 5. Freeman grounded out. Ozuna put Atlanta back on top with a solo HR to LF. 3-2 Atlanta. Albies called out on strikes. Riley struck out swinging.

Top 7. LHP Tyler Matzek relieved Wilson. Biggio struck out on a check swing that didn’t look like it broke the plane. Gurriel grounded out. Right handed hitter Danny Jansen pinch hit for left handed hitting McGuire and also struck out on a check swing.

Bottom 7 RHP Trent Thornton relieved Ray as part of a double switch, batting 7th. Jonathan Davis took over in CF, hitting 9th. Grichuk to RF, Hernandez to LF, Gurriel out of the game. Swanson grounded out to 3B. Contreras grounded out to SS. Pache hit a double off the wall in right centre that was a few feet away from being a home run. Johan Camargo pinch hit for Matzek and flew out.

Top 8, LHP AJ Minter in to pitch. Jonathan Davis hit a double in his first at bat of the night. Semien hit a ground ball to Minter who threw to second. Davis dove back in to second safely. Bichette hit a single to LF, bases loaded. Guerrero hit an RBI single driving in Davis. 3-3 score.

RHP Jacob Webb in to relieve Minter who failed to record an out. Hernandez hit a ball to Freeman at first. Freeman hesitated, didn’t throw home. Semien scored. 4-3 Jays, still nobody out. Grichuk struck out. Biggio walked on 4 pitches, scoring Bichette. 5-3 Jays.

Left handed hitting Rowdy Tellez pinch hit for the pitcher Thornton. Tellez flew out to shallow LF, too shallow for Guerrero to tag and score. Jansen flew out to LF to end the inning.

Bottom 8. RHP Tyler Chatwood in to pitch for Thornton. Acuna struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch. Freeman grounded out to 1B. Ozuna struck out swinging.

Top 9. LHP Jesse Biddle in to pitch and promptly hit Jonathan Davis with a pitch. Semien struck out. Davis stole second with Bichette at the plate. Bichette struck out. Guerrero hit an infield single. Davis thrown out at home, trying to extend the lead.

Bottom 9, RHP Jordan Romano in for the save. Albies struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch. Riley hit an infield single that Romano bobbled. Swanson grounded in to a fielder’s choice, Biggio to Semien.

Veteran left handed hitting Pablo Sandoval in to pinch hit representing the tying run with two out. He worked the count full and took the walk. Drew Smyly in to pinch run for Sandoval.

Ehire Adrianza in to pinch hit for Pache. He flew out to LF to end the game.

Final score: Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Once again, late inning heroics from Toronto’s offence and stellar work from the best bullpen in baseball made the difference for the Blue Jays.

Up next – Jays continue their series in Atlanta, Wednesday May 12 looking for a series win. First pitch scheduled for 7:20 pm.



*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *