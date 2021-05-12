Is Blue Jays’ Jansen a Victim of a ‘Dead Ball’?

Blue Jays’ catcher, Danny Jansen, is struggling to start the 2021 season, but it may not entirely be his fault

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2021 season believing Danny Jansen to be their everyday catcher. The very first thing you’ll hear the front office talk about is Jansen’s ability to handle the pitching staff, which has tremendous value. You’ll also hear folks applaud his defense. In fact, in the final game of the most recent series against Oakland, the A’s broadcast called him ‘The Brick Wall’ a number of times. However, what you won’t hear is praise for his offensive production.

Before we look at just how bad his numbers have been, we need to remember that, for catchers, we have different expectations than other position players. No one expects a .300 hitter or 30 home runs. Catchers who do that are rare, indeed. Instead, MLB teams look for a guy who can chip in occasionally, but does the things stated above well. So, we won’t spend too much time dumping on Jansen’s offense.

That said, we do need to look at it. The 26 year old catcher is currently sitting on a .101/.173/.246 line with a wRC+ of just 16. He’s shown signs of coming around lately, but he’s got a long way to go before we get too excited. We should also mention that, for his career, he hasn’t exactly torn the cover off the ball. His career line is .196/.284/.357 and his wRC+ is 73. In fairness, when he first came up to the big leagues, he had to learn how to handle the everyday job on the fly while the team ran out an obscene amount different pitchers. To say that he has had his work cut out for him would be an under statement. It’s easy to see how hitting hasn’t exactly been the focus.

But, now that he appears to be comfortable as the #1 catcher (particularly since Alejandro Kirk is on the 60 day IL), we can reasonably look to his offense and wonder what exactly is going on.

At Fangraphs, Dan Szymborski recently looked at MLB BABIP outliers. Essentially, the point was to see just how many players, and which ones, are seeing wonky (my word) BABIP numbers, positively or negatively. Szymborski uses zBABIP and explains it as such: “Similar to Statcast, ZiPS estimates BABIP from the component parts: launch angle, exit velocity, speed data (for grounders), and so on. ZiPS also considers the direction a ball is hit, as a player’s pull tendency is a repeatable skill. How does it work? The numbers are still volatile, but if all you have is zBABIP and actual BABIP, zBABIP is historically the better predictor.” For example, Mike Trout, while leading the world with an absolutely unreal wRC+ of 236, his BABIP is .519 while his zBABIP is .365, a difference of .152, putting him near the top of the “Overachievers” in BABIP.

Obviously, we will not be finding Danny Jansen in that list. Instead, we have to go to the “Underachievers” list. Before we reveal his actual BABIP, it should be noted that Jansen’s zBABIP for 2021 is .229. So, it’s not like there was a whole lot of “luck” (the oversimplified definition of BABIP) expected for him. That said, the reality for Jansen is even worse than expected. Currently, he is looking at a BABIP of 0.083, for a difference of -0.146. His actual BABIP is the lowest on the list of underachievers.

For a bit of an explanation, let’s use the above zBABIP definition and look at some of the contributing numbers for Jansen so far in 2021:

Launch Angle: 21.2

Exit Velocity: 87.9 mph (27th percentile)

Pull%: 56.9%, Straight%: 27.5%, Oppo%: 15.7%. Of his 7 hits this year, 2 singles have been up the middle. The rest are pull side.

Of course, all of this has to be taken with the ‘small sample’ caveat. Jansen has had 75 plate appearances this season and that is not enough to make any kind of definitive determination. He could simply be off to a bad start to the year and hsi numbers could see some improvement, even if the numbers suggest any gains won’t be astronomical.

There could also be something else going on. Because of the overall weirdness of BABIP/zBABIP (apparently, zBABIP is overestimating for the entire league), Szymborski wonders if “…we’re seeing the effects of the slightly deadened ball.” Obviously, he’s a much smarter man than I am and we’ll have to wait until the end of the year for his findings, but it could explain a lot.

For reference, JFtC writer, Bob Ritchie, has done an excellent analysis of the changes in MLB’s ball in 2021. Essentially, the ball used this year is designed to be more “dead” off the bat, but could carry further. I HIGHLY recommend you read Bob’s piece for an understanding of what could be happening across baseball and to Danny Jansen. If a guy does not hit the ball overly hard, it would make sense that he could be struggling with this new ball.

Time will tell whether Danny Jansen’s struggles are merely a dreadfully slow start, the result of a dead ball, or something else entirely. Until then, with Kirk on the IL, Jansen will have lots of time to iron out the kinks and try to turn things around…if he can.

