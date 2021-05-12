May 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Walk-off win for Moreno

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 for 3. Buffalo couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead heading into the 8th inning, eventually losing in extra innings. New Hampshire got a good start from SWR and an excellent game from Moreno. Vancouver fell in extra-inning, scoring 3 runs on 7 hits. Dunedin held the Marauders in check until 6th inning when they surrendered 3 runs and would eventually allow 5 more runs to cross the plate in the 9th inning.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (4-2)

The Bisons win 4 to 1

HR- Nash Knight (1)

Nash says “good (k)night” to that baseball!!! 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/Kt6Vqb1TUs — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 11, 2021

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 6.0IP, 5H, 1R, 3BB, 4K on 90 pitches

L- Dany Jimenez (0-1,11.25ERA)

BSV- Kirby Snead (1)

H- Tayler Saucedo (1), Hobie Harris (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-5)

NH were the victors 6 to 5.

HR- Gabriel Moreno (1)

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 5.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

W- Chris Taylor (1-1, 3.38ERA)

BSV- Fitz Stadler (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (2-4)

The C’s lose in 10 innings, 4-3

HR- Tanner Kirwer (2)

Starter- Sean Wymer 4.0IP, 7H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 65 pitches

L- Hagen Danner (0-1, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (1-7)

The D-Jay fall 11 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Monsion 4.0IP, 3H, 1R 1BB, 3K, 1HRA on 46 pitches

L- Juan De Paula (0-2, 21.60ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (2-for-5, 2K, CS), Tyler White (2-for-5), Knight (1-for-2, R, HR, 3RBI, 2BB), Logan Warmoth (2-for-5, R, K)

NH Groshans (see below), SWR (see above), Chavez Young (2-for-4, 2B, K), Samad Taylor (2-for-4, R, SB, K)

C’s Kirwer (3-for-5, 1R, 1RBI, 2SB(5), HR(2), K), Marcus Reyes (3IP, H, R, 2K)

D-Jays Rafael Monsion (see above), Julian Valdez (2IP, 2H, R, BB, K), Addison Barger (1-for-1 PH, R, RBI, BB).

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to an outstanding game by Gabriel Moreno

A 2016 IFA signing out of Venezuela, Moreno has steadily seen his prospect stock increase over the years. He is an athletic catcher with suburb bat control and an above-average eye at the plate. He has enough pop to keep pitchers honest and it is a tool that continues to trend upward as he matures.

The 21-yr-old catching prospect was behind the plate and batting cleanup for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday. Gabby sent a flyball out to left field in the 1st inning. In the 3rd inning, with 2-outs and Jordan Groshan at 1st base, Moreno hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field for his 1st dinger of the season.

The first HR of the season at Delta Dental Stadium: a two-run shot from Gabriel Moreno! He sneaks one over the RF wall to give NH a 2-0 lead after three. pic.twitter.com/cMmvsDcwuw — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 11, 2021

Gabriel Moreno hit a 2-RBI single in the 5th inning, scoring Austin Martin and Samad Taylor.

Two more RBIs for Moreno! It’s 5-1 NH after five. pic.twitter.com/RKGXZcBVNt — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 12, 2021

Gabriel hit a fly ball out to rightfield in the 8th inning but ended in the game in the 9th inning with a bases-loaded walk-off walk on 4 straight pitches. The Fisher Cats talented catcher finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, five RBI, and a walk. He did allow 2 stolen bases in the game.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was back in CF and batting leadoff for the Fisher Cats on Tuesday. Austin grounded out in the 1st, hit a flyball out in the 3rd, walked and scored in the 5th. Martin was called out on strikes in the 7th and hit a flyball out to left field in the 9th inning.

Jordan Groshans manned SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Jordan walked in the 1st and 5th inning with a 3rd inning single sandwiched between them. He scored in the 3rd off a Gabriel Moreno longball. Jordan was called out on strikes in the 7th and 9th inning.

