One of the storylines for the 2021 Blue Jays has been pitching. Noted baseball analyst Charles Dickens once wrote, it was the best of times; it was the worst of times. Overall, the staff has pitched well. However, injuries and disappointing performances are also part of the 2021 plotline.

After the Houston series, Toronto’s pitchers held the fifth-place ERA ranking among American League pitching staffs. That ERA ranking is an exemplary record given that the Blue Jays have had the second-most pitchers hit the Injured List among American League teams (13). Furthermore, those players have spent the third-highest number of days on that list (189). For context, the median number of American League pitchers on the IL is five; the median day count is 104.

However, the overall numbers mask some underlying pitching problems for the Blue Jays. Of the total innings pitched by Toronto pitchers, the starters have contributed just 50% of the innings. That 50% mark is the lowest among American League teams; the median is 58%. The starting staff has posted a 4.88 ERA, tied for the 13th highest in the American League. The bullpen has recorded the third-best ERA at 2.92. Let’s delve into the details.

Upstairs, Downstairs

Upstairs, Downstairs was a 1970s British television series that portrays the lives of a family (“upstairs”), who reside at the same house as the servants (“downstairs”). The analogy is a good description of the split between the starters. Hyun Jin Ryu, Robbie Ray and Steven Matz (“RRM”) occupy the upstairs. The other starters (the “Rest”) reside downstairs. Ryu, Ray and Matz have generated ERA-percentile rankings of 70th, 73rd and 39th, respectively. Their xERA-percentile marks are 78th, 32nd and 47th, respectively. The ERA record of the Rest is 7.09 in 45.2 innings. Please note that the 100th percentile is the best; the zero percentile means the worst.

Starter Usage

A closer look at the innings pitched reveals the weakness of the Jays starting pitching. Table 1 shows the share of innings noted above. Table 2 illustrates that RRM’s usage is similar to the top three starters (in terms of innings and pitches) of other American League teams. The average length of an RRM start is 5.5 innings; the average number of pitches per start is 89. Both of these marks are similar to other clubs. Therefore, the relatively low number of innings pitched by Toronto’s starter group is not due to RRM.

The other starters tell a different tale. The mean length of a start by the Rest is just 2.7 innings and 46 pitches. This mark is below the median of other teams’ non-top three starters: 4.0 innings and 70 pitches. The reasons why the Rest have generated such weak relative metrics are as follows:

Poor performances by Tanner Roark, Ross Stripling, and Anthony Kay is a reason. The ERA marks of these starters are 15.00, 6.61 and 9.82, respectively. Toronto no doubt expected these pitchers to be contributors to the back-end of the rotation. Still, Roark, Stripling and Kay have endured only 3.0, 16.1 and 7.1 innings, correspondingly.

Injuries have been a factor. According to Table 3, the 2021 Blue Jays placed six starters on the IL for a total of 88 days to date. The American League median is 3 and 49, respectively. Notably, Thomas Hatch and Nate Pearson, who the Blue Jays projected to be starters, have missed time due to injury.

More utilization of the Opener compared to other clubs. Although I could not find Opener data, I estimated that the Blue Jays had used the Opener five times during the 2021 season, second only to Tampa (six). I based the estimate upon pitchers who have both starting and relief appearances this season, have averaged three innings or less per start and thrown fewer than 50 pitches per start. According to the estimate, the median number of Openers is one per American League club. I believe injuries and poor performances led the Blue Jays to rely more upon the Opener than their American League opponents. Hence, Opener usage has resulted in a reduced number of innings pitched by starters.

The Bullpen

At the beginning of the article, I noted that the Blue Jays bullpen had posted a 2.92 ERA, third-best in the American League. However, ERA is a flawed metric for evaluating relievers because of the method of allocating earned runs. For example, assume a team brings in a reliever to replace the starter who left the game with the bases loaded and two outs. The reliever throws two pitches. The first batter hits a bases-clearing double; the second hitter launches a fly ball to end the inning. In this case, the official scorer will charge the starter with three runs and the reliever with none. That is one of the problems of using ERA to evaluate the bullpen as a whole or an individual reliever.

My view is that Win Probability Added (“WPA”) is an excellent metric to use in the evaluation of bullpens and relievers. According to FanGraphs, WPA “captures the change in Win Expectancy from one plate appearance to the next.” WPA measures what teams want from the bullpen: get outs, eliminate base runners currently on-base and limit the number of future baserunners and runs, which will increase the ball club’s chances of winning.

The Blue Jays bullpen leads the American League in WPA. WPA is indeed a counting stat. That is to say; the figure is partly a function of the number of opportunities. Accordingly, the Blue Jays relievers have produced the best WPA partly because they have had the most chances (the number of innings pitched). However, Toronto’s bullpen has pitched very well in those opportunities.

Bullpen Management

Charlie Montoyo and Pete Walker deserve some plaudits for how they have managed the bullpen. Despite the increased innings burden due to the noted shortcoming of the Rest, the Blue Jays have not overly taxed the bullpen in this environment. Table 4 illustrates this point:

The percentile ranking in the number of relief appearances for Rafael Dolis, Ryan Borucki and Tim Mayza are 90 th , 78 th and 78 th , respectively. Yet, their total pitch count in those appearances is 57 th , 57 th and 47 th , respectively.

, 78 and 78 , respectively. Yet, their total pitch count in those appearances is 57 , 57 and 47 , respectively. In other words, while these relievers are in the top quartile in terms of games, their workload (pitches) is closer to the median.

The Jays have called upon some of the bullpen arms to pitch multiple innings, which reduces the number of pitchers needed to finish the game.

The percentile ranking in multiple-inning outings is as follows: Borucki – 88 th ; Mayza – 71 st ; Joel Payamps – 88 th ; Tyler Chatwood – 71 st ; and Trent Thornton – 97 th .

; Mayza – 71 ; Joel Payamps – 88 ; Tyler Chatwood – 71 ; and Trent Thornton – 97 . On a relative basis, the Jays relievers have avoided pitching on zero days’ rest.

While Dolis and Borucki are in the 72nd percentile concerning pitching on zero days’ rest, six relievers are at the median and seven are in the zero percentile.

In summary, the bullpen has performed well. Despite the highest number of innings second to only Tampa, the workload of individual relievers has been managed well under the circumstances.

What Should the Blue Jays Do?

It is doubtful that the bullpen performs as well as it has if its innings load continues at the current pace. Therefore, the Blue Jays must shore up the fourth and fifth slots in the rotation, preferably with right-handed pitching to complement RRM, who are all lefties. According to the scale I provided in the article, Paxton or Tanaka: The Best Candidate for the Blue Jays, a #4 starter performance level (an ERA and FIP in the 4.75 to 5.00 range) is acceptable. Also, an average start that approaches five innings is fine.

Toronto’s options include, but are not limited to the following:

After sorting himself out in Trenton, recall Pearson from the minors. Although his 2021 debut was less than stellar, Pearson was supposed to be a starter this season until he suffered a lower-body injury. Assuming the Blue Jays are confident that Pearson’s development will not be negatively affected by a return to MLB, Pearson is an option for a starter’s role in 2021. Perhaps Pearson’s recalibration in Trenton will be short.

Toronto can stretch out Thornton in a starter role. At a minimum, if he can provide more than the 2.7 innings provided by the Rest, that will be helpful.

T.J. Zeuch is a possibility, but he has not impressed so far in 2021; his Barrel%, Hard Hit% and Average Exit% are no better than the fifth percentile.

37-year old Anibal Sanchez remains a free agent. However, his xERA-percentile ranking has declined in recent years: 2018 – 87 th ; 2019 – 48 th ; and 2020 – 18 th .

; 2019 – 48 ; and 2020 – 18 . There are trade targets that many fans and media outlets discussed in the off-season. For example, people often mentioned Colorado’s German Marquez, Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo, and Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks. However, it is unusual for significant MLB trades to occur in May. Also, only Colorado appears to be currently out of the playoff hunt. Hence, the Reds and Cubs may not be willing to trade Castillo or Hendricks, respectively, at this date. The Blue Jays require more immediate help. Accordingly, I am doubtful that the Blue Jays can execute a good trade at this stage of the season.

The last word

Toronto’s pitching has been a team strength this season. However, the starters have not pitched enough innings, which has put a strain on the bullpen. While Ryu, Ray and Matz have contributed their fair share of innings, the other rotation members have not. Poor performance and injuries, and the corresponding high usage of Openers, are the leading causes of the reduced workload of the Rest. The bullpen has been a highlight of the season; they have performed very well.

Furthermore, Montoyo and Walker have effectively distributed the bullpen’s workload. However, Toronto should address the bullpen’s excessive workload before pitching performance is negatively affected. Toronto’s Management should take action to shore up the bottom part of the starting rotation sooner rather than later.

