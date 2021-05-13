Blue Jays Look Smart for Keeping Ray



The Toronto Blue Jays jumped at the chance to sign Robbie Ray once the offseason started last November. With a long list of needs to improve their roster, they felt it necessary to move quick to keep Ray in Toronto after trading for him the previous summer. At first, it was a move that was not overwhelming, nor underwhelming. I guess you could say it was just whelming. Now, a month and a half into the 2021 season, it is looking like a rather shrewd bit of business by Ross Atkins & Co.

Standard Pitching Year Age Tm W L ERA GS IP H ER HR BB SO FIP WHIP 2014 22 DET 1 4 8.16 6 28.2 43 26 5 11 19 5.23 1.884 2015 23 ARI 5 12 3.52 23 127.2 121 50 9 49 119 3.53 1.332 2016 24 ARI 8 15 4.90 32 174.1 185 95 24 71 218 3.76 1.468 2017 25 ARI 15 5 2.89 28 162.0 116 52 23 71 218 3.72 1.154 2018 26 ARI 6 2 3.93 24 123.2 97 54 19 70 165 4.31 1.350 2019 27 ARI 12 8 4.34 33 174.1 150 84 30 84 235 4.29 1.342 2020 28 TOT 2 5 6.62 11 51.2 53 38 13 45 68 6.50 1.897 2020 28 ARI 1 4 7.84 7 31.0 31 27 9 31 43 7.29 2.000 2020 28 TOR 1 1 4.79 4 20.2 22 11 4 14 25 5.32 1.742 2021 29 TOR 1 1 3.38 6 34.2 29 13 8 10 39 4.72 1.125 8 Yr 8 Yr 8 Yr 50 52 4.23 163 877.0 794 412 131 411 1081 4.15 1.374 162 162 162 10 11 4.23 34 181 164 85 27 85 223 4.15 1.374 ARI ARI ARI 47 46 4.11 147 793.0 700 362 114 376 998 4.05 1.357 TOR TOR TOR 2 2 3.90 10 55.1 51 24 12 24 64 4.94 1.355 DET DET DET 1 4 8.16 6 28.2 43 26 5 11 19 5.23 1.884 NL ( NL ( NL ( 47 46 4.11 147 793.0 700 362 114 376 998 4.05 1.357 AL ( AL ( AL ( 3 6 5.36 16 84.0 94 50 17 35 83 5.04 1.536

When Toronto traded Travis Bergen (and $300k) to the Diamondbacks, there was some skepticism due to the fact that Ray was leading the planet in allowing free passes. Sure, he had a 2020 strike out rate of 27%, but it was accompanied by a 17.9% walk rate. Atkins must have been banking on the strike out ability and pitching coach, Pete Walker‘s ability to tap into the talent that saw Ray win 12 and 15 games in a season and strike out over 200 batters multiple times. Aside: The fact that Bergen is now back in a Blue Jays uniform makes this deal that much more of a win.

So far in 2021, Ray is relying on his fastball/change up combo a bit more. His slider usage has dropped from 30% to 19% and his change has increased to almost 5% from 0.1% last season. In fact, looking back, he had more success in years he was using his change up at a rate of 5.7% or higher. It makes sense for him to use the FB/CH combo since his heater is sitting mid 90s and the change comes in at a much slower 82 mph. That’s quite a separation.

Looking a little deeper into Ray’s 2021 numbers, we find that he has managed to cut down his line drive rate and his flyball rate. His ground ball rate has gone from 24.3% last year to 44% this year. He’s also giving up less hard contact as evidenced by a change from 41% to 33.3% year over year. Want more? OK. He is pitching in the zone more in 2021: 36.2% in 2020, 49% in 2021 and he’s tossing more first pitch strikes: 52.2% in 2020, 66.9% in 2021 (a career high). He’s also seeing a 3% increase in singing strikes as batters are swinging 11% more than they did last year.

Of course, Ray’s 2021 is not without it’s frustrations. He’s walked 10 batters in 34.2 innings, most of which came against the Royals on April 18th. His first start of the season saw him walk 3 Yankees as well. He then had three straight starts without surrendering a single free pass, striking out 9, 5, 9 respectively. His last start in Atlanta saw him collect 10 Ks and walk just one. The real frustration has come via the long ball. He’s given up 9 of those this season, including 3 games where he gave up 2.

One may argue that this is the result of throwing more strikes. Obviously, throwing in the zone more often is flirting with potential trouble. His HR/FB% is the highest of his career at 22.9%, but the silver lining there is that his FB% has gone from 51.5% to 38.9. In fact, his HR/9 is down from last year to 2.08. That’s not ideal, but it is trending in the right direction.

All of this is to say that what we’re seeing from Robbie Ray is something the Blue Jays should be happy with. He is not a perfect pitcher, to be sure, but he is certainly someone who has been an excellent signing. Considering how the rest of the pitching staff has been getting banged up, the Blue Jays may want to wrap Ray in bubble paper when he’s not pitching. He has flaws to his game, but overall has been a sneaky good signing.

He is projected to see 2 fWAR this season, which means about $18M in value. The Blue Jays traded for him, got what they sent back, then signed him for $8M. All in all, Robbie Ray is looking like a bargain and a smart move by Ross Atkins. Signing George Springer was almost a no-brainer. Signing Ray was a big brainer that is paying off right now.

