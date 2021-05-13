Blue Jays Ride Ryu, Hernandez to 4-1 Win Over Atlanta

Toronto makes it five straight wins against Atlanta in 2021, coming from behind once again to push their record to 19-16 and to tie for the major league lead in team homeruns.

Blue Jays fans got an inkling early that their starter Hyun-Jin Ryu was on top of his game. But they also caught a glimpse of the 2020 version of Atlanta starter Max Fried, not the 2021 pitcher who came into the game with an inflated 8.44 ERA. Ryu (3-2) allowed only one run and 6 baserunners over his 7 sterling innings of work, never really allowing the Braves lineup to put together good at bats in succession.

Fried (1-2) cruised through the first 5 of his innings, at one point retiring 11 Jays in a row. The Atlanta hurler took advantage of the Blue Jays lineup’s natural aggressiveness, coaxing several first pitch outs to keep his pitch count to a manageable 11 pitches per inning. Aggressiveness on the basepaths also caused Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez to run themselves out of scoring position. Given the fact that Atlanta starters had posted a 1.72 ERA over their last 7 starts, it appeared as though a pitchers duel was taking shape.

The Braves struck first in the bottom of the fifth. Catcher William Contreras launched a massive 447 ft. home run off a change up Ryu left out over the plate. But Toronto came back in the next half inning. Cavan Biggio fell into a quick 0-2 hole against Fried before working a base on balls. Jansen struck out. But Biggio stole second on a Ryu strikeout on a ball in the dirt. Marcus Semien sliced a fastball down the left field line for a double, scoring Biggio and tying the game 1-1-. Bichette drew a walk, which cued Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz. Guerrero hunted the next pitch he wanted, but slammed his bat down in disgust when he just got under a breaking pitch and skied out to center to end the threat and ending the night for Fried.

Hernandez drilled the first pitch he saw from reliever Luke Jackson over the wall to put the Jays ahead to stay 2-1 . A pair of hard hit balls by Gurriel and Biggio turned into outs but the damage had been done. Ryu pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, completing the lengthy and efficient start his team desperately needed from their ace. Tyler Chatwood (7th hold) was absolutely dominant against the 3 best Braves hitters (Acuna, Freeman and Ozuna) , mixing a 94-96 mph fastball with a choking cutter to strikeout out 2 of the 3 men he faced.

After Bichette reached safely to lead off the top of the 9th, Hernandez hit his 2nd homerun of the night of Braves reliever Josh Tomlin, the 12th round tripper Toronto hitters have hit against Atlanta in 2021. With a 4-1 lead , manager Charlie Montoyo turned to A.J. Cole to finish the Braves off. Cole did not disappoint and earned his first save of the year.

It will be 12:20 first pitch Thursday afternoon and two starting pitchers who have struggled mightily over their past few appearances will face off on a getaway day. Ross Stripling (0-2 6.61 ERA)will try to earn his first win and his team a sweep of the season series. Recent Toronto nemesis Charlie Morton (2-2 4.98 ERA) will attempt to spoil the party for the Braves.

WHAT THE OTHER GUYS ARE SAYING…

Braves analyst Jeff Francouer is a fan of Tyler Chatwood’s pitching out of the bullpen. “Chatwood is a completely different pitcher as a reliever than he was as a starter. He knows he only needs to go an inning so he can fire it in 95 mph and work his cutter off that fastball.” At the end of his 8th inning appearance, play-by-play man Chip Caray remarked, “That was as dominating an appearance as we have seen all year.”

