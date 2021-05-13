Blue Jays Win Series SWEEP-STAKES in Atlanta 8-4

Atlanta pitching once again let Toronto lineup “getaway’ with late heroics while Jays bullpen continued to shut the door in leverage situations. The Blue Jays head home to Dunedin above .500 and none the worse for wear in spite of a rash of injuries suffered during the road trip.

Coming into Thursday afternoon’s series and road trip finale, both Toronto and Atlanta were depending on a pair of struggling starting pitchers (Ross Stripling and Charlie Morton) to turn in solid performances. For Stripling, he needed to keep his low 90’s fastball down and away in the zone and avoid the big inning. Morton knew that to avoid his 2021 tendencies for early stumbles, he would need to use his fastball to set up his array of breaking pitches. Both did hit early inning rough patches, but Stripling settled in to match his longest outing of the season (5 innings) and set a season high for strikeouts in an action packed 8-4 win and season series sweep of the Braves in Atlanta.

Morton did get ahead of the hitters in the first inning, retiring the Jays on fastballs up in the zone and curveballs and sinkers down. Stripling was not as fortunate, surrendering a massive home run to Ronald Acuna, Jr. into the Hank Aaron Terrace on the first pitch he threw. Freddie Freeman and after a strike out of Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albers blooped a ball in front of Jonathan Davis to advance Freeman to third. Albers timed the methodical delivery of Stripling to steal second . Ehire Adrianza sent a pitch up in the zone to right field, scoring Freeman and giving the homestanding Braves an early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the next stanza, Cavan Biggio did what Cavan Biggio does and worked a walk. Lourdes Gurriel Jr went down to golf a ball to right before Davis drove in his 2nd run of the year with a single up the middle to make it 2-1. Reese McGuire was hit on the foot, but no further scoring occurred as Morton retired the rest of the lineup despite having the bases loaded.

Both starters settled into their grooves until the fifth, with Morton retiring 8 Blue Jays in a row while Stripling recorded 6 of his strikeouts in these innings. McGuire led off the inning with a single while Stripling helped his cause by laying down a perfect 2 strike sacrifice bunt to move his catcher into scoring position. Semien lined out to left field, but Bo Bichette took a 2 strike fastball the other way to drive in McGuire and tie the game 2-2. Bichette advanced to third on another opposite field single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr and scored when Teoscar Hernandez also went to right for the third consecutive Toronto single, plating their third run in the process.

Tim Mayza relieved Stripling in the 6th, walking Ozuna. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson drove a Mayza fastball in on his hands out into the Hank Aaron Terrace for second time in the game, leapfrogging his team back in front 4-3. But the late inning fireworks were poised to go off against a less than sparkling Braves bullpen. To start the 8th, A.J. Minter issued a leadoff walk to hot-hitting Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez scored when Biggio sent a flat, center-cut fastball into the right-centerfield gap and knotting the game once again 4-4. After Davis struck out, Jays manager Charlie Montoyo sent Randal Grichuk to pinch hit for McGuire, which Braves skipper Brian Snitker countered by bringing in righty Luke Jackson to face Grichuk. The move paid off for Atlanta when Grichuk bounced the first pitch he saw to third. But the game was tied and fans at Truist Park and watching at home had the sense that the Blue Jays were poised for more late inning heroics.

Snitker sent out his closer Will Smith to try to halt the Toronto late inning hit parade. The Blue Jays had registered more hits (12) with runners in scoring position than then the Braves had opportunities (11). The numbers continued to favor Toronto in the top of the 9th, when Danny Jansen (who had replaced McGuire behind the plate) stroked a single through the hole at shortstop. Semien followed with another single and set the stage for Bichette, who feasted on the first pitch (.550 so far in 2021) and sent it into the right center gap, scoring Jansen and Semien to make the score 6-4 Blue Jays. Guerrero scorched a grounder for the first out, Hernandez guided a hit to right. Biggio came through again, doubling off the wall in right to score Bichette and chase Smith from the game. Jesse Biddle came in to stop the bleeding, but Gurriel sent a deep sacrifice fly to dead center to score the tagging Hernandez.

Jordan Romano, who had been warming up with the game tied to start the ninth, came in and mowed down the Brves in order to secure the win, the sweep, and the season series for the Blue Jays.

RANDOM NUMBERS

The Blue Jays entered today’s game leading the American League in homers, and trailing only the Braves for the MLB lead in dingers. But Jays used 7 singles to get the better of Charlie Morton, who has long tortured them while pitching for Houston and Tampa Bay. During the season series against Atlanta, the Blue Jays scored 26 runs in the 7th, 8th and ninth innings. Amazing when considering the fact that the Blue Jays have given up only 1 ninth inning run all year.

Entering the series finale, Bo Bichette was hitting .550 on the first pitch while Vladimir Gurrro Jr was hitting over .600 on the first pitch he sees during an at-bat. As a team Blue jays aggressiveness with the first pitch were consistently successful reaching base in the series.

Toronto heads “home” to Dunedin to open their final homestand at their Spring Training complex. The Blue Jays have played 25 of the their first 36 games on the road in 2021, the largest scheduled road contest to start a season since the 1932 St.Louis Browns

