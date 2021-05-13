May 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A Perfect night with two Grand Slams

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went a perfect 4 and 0 with a pair of grand slams. Buffalo won big against the Red Wings scoring 12 runs on 15 hits and got a strong outing from Manoah. New Hampshire also had a good offensive day with a 7 runs on 9 hits with Young and Taylor each stealing a pair of bases and a grand slam off the bat of Brock Lundquist. Vancouver’s Miller, Bouchey, Johnson, and McAffer combined on a 3-hit shutout. Dunedin scored a run in the 7th to break a 3-3 tie and pick up their 2nd win of the young season.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (5-2)

The Bisons won 12-0

HR- Logan Warmoth (3) Christian Colon grand slam (2)

Starter- Alek Manoah 6.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 76 pitches

W- Manoah (2-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-5)

NH were the victors 7-2

HR- Brock Lundquist grand slam (2)

GRAND SLAM BROCK LUNDQUIST!!! OVER THE SCOREBOARD!!! 6-2 'Cats! pic.twitter.com/7ykhBk0EPV — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 13, 2021

Starter- Elvis Luciano 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 83 pitches

W- Andrew McInvale (1-0, 4.50ERA)/BSV(1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (3-4)

The C’s won 2-0

HR- none

Starter- Troy Miller 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 6K on 87 pitches

W- Miller (1-0, 1.86ERA)

H- Brayden Bouchey (1), Cobi Johnson (1)

SV- Will McAffer (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (2-6)

The D-Jays won 4-3

HR- none

Starter- Naswell Paulino 3.2IP, 3H, 3R 5BB, 4K on 85 pitches

W- Roither Hernandez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to an outstanding game by Logan Warmoth

I am sure Logan would agree that his first few minor league season didn’t live up to his or our expectations. The former 1st round pick, 22nd overall, in 2017 struggled in 2018 and 2019 plummetting down the Blue Jays depth chart. So much so the Jays moved him off his original position, SS, and transitioned him to the outfield this offseason. In 10 games, he has looked good.

Playing CF and batting 7th, Warmoth started the evening off with a 2nd inning HR, his 3rd of the season, to score Colon and give the ThunderHerd a 2-0 lead. In the 3rd inning, Logan earned a bases-loaded walk to score White and extend the lead to 3-0. He struck out in the 5th. In the ThunderHerd’s 6 run 6th inning Warmoth followed Colon’s grand slam with a double (2).

In his final at-bat, Warmoth singled to load the bases for Juan Graterol. Logan finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, and 3RBI. In 10 games, Warmoth owns a .370 batting average, a 1.192OPS, with 3 longballs, and 6 RBI.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was in CF and batting leadoff for the Fisher Cats on Wednesday. Austin went o-for-4 with 3 strikeouts and HBP. He is now batting .160 in 25ABs with a .684OPS.

Jordan Groshans manned SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Jordan picked up a 6th inning single and scored on Brock Lundquist’s grand slam. He finished 1-for-5 with a run scored and 3K.

