May 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Valera, clutch in Bisons’ win

The system went 2 and 2. Buffalo scored 3 runs on 7 hits, scoring 2 runs in the 7th, and got a strong pitching performance from Zeuch, Saucedo, and Harris. NH got a decent start from Johnston but Emerson Jimenez allowed 4 runs in his one inning of relief to Somerset to run away with the win. Vancouver scored 3 runs in the 6th off a De Los Santos home run, riding some strong pitching from Van Eyk, Eisert, and Maese to victory. Dunedin scored one run on 5 hits and committed 2 errors.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (6-2)

The Bisons won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 3K on 87 pitches

W- Tayler Saucedo (2-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Hobie Harris (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-6)

NH fall 6 to 1.

HR- none

Starter- Kyle Johnston 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 3BB, 2K on 76 pitches

L- Jon Harris (0-2, 4.26ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (5-4)

The C’s won 3 to 2

HR- Luis De Los Santos (1)

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 4.2IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 73 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Justin Maese (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (2-7)

The D-Jays lost 4 to 1

HR- Zach Britton (2)

Starter- Joel Concepcion 4.0IP, 3H, 2R 5BB, 1K on 80 pitches

L- Concepcion (0-1, 11.57ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Forrest Wall (3-for-4, 2R, 2SB(3)), Saucedo (2.oIP, 3K), Harris (1IP, H, 2K)

NH Otto Lopez (2-for-4, RBI, K, E), Vinny Capra (2-for-3, R, K, 2B)

C’s Eisert (2.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K), Maese (2.0IP, 0H, R, BB, K), Spencer Horwitz (2-for-2, R, 2BB), Ryan Gold (0-for-2, R, 2BB, K), De Los Santos (1-for-3, R, HR, 3RBI, BB, K)

D-Jays Gabriel Ponce (2.0IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Britton (1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to an outstanding game by Breyvic Valera.

Playing SS and batting 2nd for the Bisons, the 29-yr-old out of Venezuela walked in his first at-bat. Valera doubled in the 3rd inning, scoring Forrest Wall from 1st to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. Leading off the 5th inning, Valera walked for the second time but was picked off. The former Yankee singled in the 7th inning, scoring Wall and Christian Colon to extend the lead to 3-1.

Breyvic Valera does it again! He drives in 2 more, 3-1 #Bisons! pic.twitter.com/AiQA09Wpzh — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 14, 2021

Breyvic Valera finished 2-for-2, cashing in all 3 runs for the Herd and walking twice. In 30 at-bats, he is batting .333 with a home run, two doubles, a triple, 12RBI, and a .999OPS.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was back in CF but was bumped down from the leadoff spot to the 2-hole. Austin went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He singled in the 8th inning and advanced to 3rd on a Otto Lopez double. The 2020 1st round pick is now batting .172 with a .662OPS.

Jordan Groshans manned SS but also fell in the batting order from 3rd to 5th. Jordan went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Groshans singled in his 1st at-bat but didn’t advance as the next three batters struck out to end the side. Jordan Groshans is now batting .206 with a 577OPS.

