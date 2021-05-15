Blue Jays lose to Phillies in Halla-day Game

On what would have been Roy Halladay’s 44th birthday, his second team beat his first team by a score of 5-1.

Going into this game, it did not look good. The Phillies have hit left-handed pitching better than righties this season, and several of their players have done particularly well against Steven Matz (like Bryce Harper, with a career .345/.441/.621). Plus, Matz has been struggling – after a 1.50 ERA in his first 3 starts, Matz had an 8.20 ERA in his last four. So naturally, Matz goes 5 inning (with 106 pitches – the first time a Toronto starter has cracked 100 pitches this season). Four hits (one of which was a sun-assisted single to left). Nine strikeouts. Zero earned runs.

So now things look a lot better, with the ball in the hands of the Blue Jays bullpen that led the majors in win probability added and was third in the majors with a 2.87 ERA. This against a Phillies bullpen whose 4.51 ERA was 22nd in the bigs, and whose *negative* 0.95 WPA was 23rd. Advantage Blue Jays? Not tonight. The Jays’ bullpen gave up 5 runs. The Phillies bullpen? Zero runs. Final score: Phillies 5, Jays 1.

Bottom of the second, with the score still 0-0, Cavan Biggio walked and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a 104 mph single. With runners on first and second and one out, Rowdy Tellez hit a 106 mph sinking liner to straightaway centre. The ball had an 80% chance of dropping … but somebody forgot to tell Odúbel Herrera, who made a brilliant shoestring catch and doubled Cavan off second.

In the top of the third, Matz got two quick outs and then had Andrew McCutchen swing through a 3-2 pitch. Inning over! But the umpire did not agree, and awarded McCutchen a walk. A Jean Segura double and a Bryce Harper walk later and the bases were loaded for J.T. Realmuto. But Matz was able to get JTR to ground out to short. Still 0-0, but the missed call elevated Matz’s pitch count and limited his outing.

The game was still scoreless in the bottom of the sixth. Bo led off with a strikeout looking, and Vladdy followed him with a fence-scraper 343 feet to right field. It would have remained in the park in 24 of the 30 mlb stadia. But it cleared the fence in this one. Jays 1-0.

In the top of the 7th, Trent Thornton decided to make it interesting, with two strikeouts and two walks before the Jays brought in Tim Mayza to face Bryce Harper with two out. Mayza had the Jays’ best record with inherited runners, keeping 11 of 13 from scoring (the 11th best percentage in the AL). Mayza walked Harper, forcing Tim (with the new 3-batter-minimum rule) to face J.T. Realmuto for an unfavourable lefty-right matchup with the bases loaded. The count went to 3-2. Realmuto fouled off the first pitch, and then Mayza walked him, forcing in the tying run. Score tied 1-1, with the bases still loaded. Rhys Hoskins then hit a 3-run double to clear the bases, giving the Phils a 4-1 lead and (mercifully) finishing Mayza’s 3-batter tribulation. One more double, and the Phils lead 5-1.

And that is how it ended. Another parallel universe game, with the Jays bats and bullpen cold but a recently-cold Matz pitching shutout ball.

This day in baseball history

Jim Scott pitches nine innings of no-hit ball against the Senators but loses when he gives up two hits in the 10th inning. Howie Shanks‘ bad-hop triple off the White Sox right-hander scores Chick Gandil, who singled leading off the final frame, giving Washington the walk-off 1-0 victory at Griffith Stadium. The only other time a pitcher pitched 9 no-hit innings and was the losing pitcher was on April 23, 1964, by ace knuckleballer Ken Johnson of the (then) Houston Colt .45s.

