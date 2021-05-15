Blue Jays: The “X Factor” and What It Predicts For The Rest Of The Season

What do Statcast “expected statistics” predict about the remainder of the Blue Jays’ 2021 season?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Statcast produces a number of interesting statistics for the geek-minded. Among them are “expected statistics” for batters and pitchers. These “x-stats” are designed to show what a players’ stats would look like with average luck.

Consider the case where a batter hits a bullet to the outfield but the outfielder makes a highlight reel catch. In the real world, that is just an loud out. But in the x-world, Statcast calculates the probability that a liner like that would be a hit, based on hundreds of similar plays in the past. Say that they determine that a line drive like that would result in a hit 75% of the time. They credit the player with 75% of a hit (actually it is a bit more complex than that, but I am simplifying). Conversely, if a player hits a squibbler that would be an out 90% of the time but the infielder is busy waving at his mother in the stands, the batter might get a real-world hit but an x-stat .1 of a hit.

It works the same way for pitchers. If a pitcher gives up an almost-certain home run but the outfielder climbs the wall for a circus catch, the pitcher might be charged with .5 or .7 of a home run.

When these x-stats are added up over the course of a year, they show which players have been “lucky” in their hits (or, in the case of pitchers, lucky in their choice of fielders!). Many writers use these x-stats to predict how a player’s performance will trend in the future, on the assumption that luck will trend to normal. This is not always true, and it is far from definitive (some players heat up or cool down as the season progresses). But it can be fun to look at a few of the current Jays and see what the x-stats say about their early season performance

Is Vladdy’s breakout for real?

Vladdy is hitting to a crazy-good .307/.419/.543 line. Can’t possibly be sustainable, right? He must just have had a lucky start, yes? Not according to his x-stats of .302/.414/.552. And in case you were wondering – of the 63 players with 100+ balls in play, Vladdys .419 xwOBA is second (to some Acuna kid in Atlanta). Newsflash – yes, Vladdy 2.0 IS for real.

Can Teo keep up his post-allstar-2019 pace?

Since July 2019, Teoscar’s 140 wRC+ is 23rd in baseball – ahead of players like DJ LeMahieu and J.D. Martinez. But is it just luck? Statcast says no. In fact, Teo has been *unlucky*. His 2021 real-world line is an impressive .304/.373/.506 – but his x-stats are .288/.377/.553. And the icing on the cake – per Statcast’s Outs Above Average (OOA) metric, Teoscar has been an average defensive right fielder so far in 2021 (this after <ahem> “below average” performances in 2019 and 2020)

Is Grichuk’s start an optical illusion?

Statcast says yes, but only partially. Randall’s .275/.334/.458 line (and 115 wRC+) is slightly higher than his x-stat .253/.317/.447. But he is still projected to be an above-average mlb hitter. And his fielding has recovered from a disastrous 2020, with a +1 OOA in centre field. That level of hitting and fielding translates to a 2.7 fWAR pace. Pretty good from a 4th outfielder! Particularly since The Grinch has historically been a slow starter, with a career 82 WRC+ in March/April but a 105 overall.

How about Bo?

Bichette has a .277/.351/.493 line with an x-line of .257/.327/.464. So he has arguably been a bit lucky, but not wildly so.

So who have been the luckiest and unluckiest Jays hitters?

Marcus Semien has been the luckiest so far. His .271/.350/472 is substantially better than his x-line of .218/.305/.412. Rowdy Tellez is the unluckiest Jay, with an x-line of .239/.295/.434 despite an regular line of .192/.232/.301. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen are close behind Rowdy in the unluckiness sweepstakes, but in both their cases improved luck is not the answer: their regular lines are terrible and their x-lines are merely bad.

How about the starters?

Ryu’s actual ERA is 2.95, but his xERA is a still-impressive 3.49. Ray’s 3.38 ERA and Matz’ 4.86 both come with a 4.21 xERA. But the results for the potential #4-5 starters are interesting. Anthony Kay‘s 10.24 ERA is the unluckiest on the Jays, with an xERA of 4.02. Ross Stripling‘s xERA is 4.73, and Trent Thornton‘s is 4.60. A potential rotation of a 3.49 ERA “ace” followed by three players with low-4 ERAs and a pair of #5 starters in the high 4s is not too terrible – particularly since it does not include a Nate or Alek or any midseason adds.

And how about our highest-WPA-in-baseball bullpen?

Yes, the Jays’ bullpen does have the highest Win Probability Added in baseball! Though, to be fair, WPA is influenced by the number of innings pitched (though I still do not consider it a classic “counting stat”) and the Jays’ relievers are 4th in the majors in innings. That said, the bullpen is looking good with Chatwood (0.68 ERA, 1.84 xERA), Romano (2.53, x2.57), and Mayza (3.38, x3.57) all succeeding without exceptional good luck. And Borucki (4.05, x2.63) and Dolis (4.26, x2.99) have arguably been victims of *bad* luck and would, ceteris paribus, only be expected to improve.

The bottom line

The Jays have had a good start to their season. Some might call it an excellent start, given the high number of injuries and lost man-days. And they have done so without (on the whole) exceptionally good on-field luck – at least, by Statcast standards. So the existing crew could well continue their high level of performance. When the injured players finally return, this could be a holy-cow-Batman fun team to watch.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *