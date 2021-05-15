May 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Tanner Kirwer doing it all

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1. Buffalo used a 3-run 4th and 2-run 5th to pick up their 7th win. NH scored 7 runs on 12 hits with Otto Lopez leading the way with 4 hits. Vancouver busted the game open with a 4-run 8th inning, riding a strong pitching performance from Nick Fraze to victory. Dunedin continues to have their struggles on the mound, allowing 8 runs on 7 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (7-3)

The Bisons won 5 to 2

HR- Christian Colon (3)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 6.1IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 7K, 1HRA on 92 pitches

W- Waguespack (1-1, 6.10ERA)

H- Kirby Snead (2) and Dany Jimenez (1)

SV- Bryan Baker (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-6)

NH won 7 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 5H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 78 pitches

W- Castillo (1-1, 4.50ERA)

H- Brody Rodning (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (6-4)

The C’s won 8 to 2

HR- Tanner Kirwer (3)

Starter- Nick Fraze 6.0IP, 4H, 2R, 0BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 70 pitches

W- Fraze (2-0, 2.45ERA)

H- Parker Caracci (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (2-8)

The D-Jays lost 8 to 4

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (1), Orelvis Martinez (2)

Starter- Wander Garcia 4.0IP, 4H, 3R 1BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 60 pitches

L- Garcia (0-1, 10.80ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Colon (1-for-3, R, 3RBI, HR), Cullen Large (1-for-2, R, 2BB, K)

NH Otto Lopez (4-for-4,3R, 2-2B(5)), Gabriel Moreno (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Brody Rodning (3IP, 0H, R, BB, 4K)

C’s Philip Clarke (2-for-4, R), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Tanner Morris (2-for-3, RBI), Caracci (2IP, 2BB, 1K), Fraze (see above)

D-Jays Martinez (Solo HR), Hiraldo (2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to an outstanding game and strong start by Tanner Kirwer.

A former 20th round selection from the 2017 Draft, Kirwer is a Sherwood Park, Alberta native. He spent most of 2019 with the Lansing Lugnuts, appearing in 52 games while batting .260 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, and a HR. That year he also stole 18 base and posted a .353OBP and .679OPS. There is some sneeky talent there.

For his career,Tanner has shown flashes of some ‘keep the pitcher honest’ pop but his calling card is speed. In 533 at-bats, Kirwer has 58 stolen base with 9 caught stealing.

I’ve come close to putting the 25-yr-old in the spotlight a couple times over the past 10-ish games to begin the 2021 season but he gave me no choice with his perfromance on Friday. Kirwer went 3-for-4 with 3 runs, 4RBI, 2SB, and a HR.

Playing CF and batting 9th for the Canadians, Tanner’s first at-bat came in the 3rd inning with one out, he singled, stole 2nd base, and scored on Luis De Los Santos’ single to give the C’s a 2-1 lead. Tanner singled, stole 2nd base, advanced to 3rd on a balk, and scored on a Tanner Morris ground ball single to RF in the 5th inning.

Kirwer grounded out leading off the 7th inning. In the C’s big 4-run 8th inning, Kirwer gave Vancouver a 8-2 lead with a grand slam, his 3rd HR, to left center field to score Clarke, Ronny Brito, and Rafael Lantigua.

TIMELY TANNER @tannerkirwer! GRAND SLAM in to left to give the C’s some insurance in the bottom of the 8th. VAN 8 – SPO 2 pic.twitter.com/pyXRP6ZErx — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 15, 2021

In 9 games, Tanner Kirwer owns a .324 batting average and .986OPS with collecting 7 runs scored, 3HR, and 6RBI to go along with 7SB. Hopefully he can keep the power stroke and high BA going while adding in some extra base hits.

.@tannerkirwer‘s GRAND SLAM leads the C’s to an 8-2 win over Spokane. When you’re responsible for 7 of 8 runs, you DEFINITELY are the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/18rVVk7pxV — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) May 15, 2021

Keep up the great work Tanner Kirwer.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin batted 2nd and played SS for the Fisher Cats. Austin struck out 3 times and collected a single in 4 at-bats. He is now batting .182 with 12 strikeouts in 9 games.

Jordan Groshans batted 5th and played 3rd base on Friday. Groshans singled and double, driving in a pair of runs while striking out once. Jordan started his day off with a 2-run double in the 1st inning to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. In 10 games, Jordan Groshans is batting .237 with 13 strikeouts and 7 walks while driving in 3 runs.

A two-run double from Jordan Groshans! It’s 2-0 ‘Cats after an inning. pic.twitter.com/Xp81nynJjb — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 14, 2021

