Blue Jays chase Anderson early, win series vs Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon in Dunedin, looking to win the series.

LHP Robbie Ray (TOR) vs RHP Chase Anderson (PHI)

Ray has been one of the Jays best, most consistent starting pitchers with a 3.38 era in 6 games pitched coming in to this start. After walking six batters on April 18, Ray has gone four straight starts without issuing a free pass (note – on May 11 he was originally charged with one walk but that was later, correctly, changed to a hit by pitch).

Santiago Espinal started the game at 3B with Cavan Biggio getting the day off.

Anderson has had a rough start to the season for the Phillies with a 5.23 era in 7 starts. Anderson played for the Jays in 2020 and struggled then as well with a 7.22 era in 10 games. Perhaps in this game, Anderson would help the Jays win a game.

The Phillies starting lineup was without a few regular players, namely Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto and Didi Gregorius. On paper at least, this appeared to be a game the Jays had a good chance to win.

Top 1st, Jean Segura hit a one out single. Next batter Rhys Hoskins was hit by pitch. Alec Bohm singled to load the bases. Brad Miller struck out. Rafael Marchan struck out to strand the runners. 28 pitch inning for Ray.

Bottom 1st. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette opened the scoring with back to back HRs. 2-0 Jays. Vlad Guerrero jr followed with a single. Teoscar Hernandez flew out. Randal Grichuk hit what should have been an easy out to 2B Segura but he couldn’t come up with the ball. Runners on 1st and 2nd, E4.

Rowdy Tellez hit in to an inning ending double play.

Top 2nd, Odubel Herrera hit what looked like a solid single to left before Bo Bichette made a nice diving catch for the out. Bichette’s defence has looked much better of late, after a tough start to the season with the glove. Ray had a 1-2-3 inning using only 11 pitches.

Bottom 2nd, Espinal hit a one out triple, the first triple of Espinal’s young MLB career. Danny Jansen hit an RBI single. 3-0 Jays. Semien hit a double to deep left field which Miller (normally an infielder) misplayed.

Bichette hit an RBI single. 4-0 Jays, runners on the corners. Guerrero hit a double to right that was misplayed by Kingery, another infielder masquerading as an outfielder. 5-0 Jays.

Hernandez walked to load the bases, which spelled the end of the day for Anderson. RHP David Hale in to relieve him. He was greeted by Grichuk who hit a double scoring Bichette and Guerrero. 7-0 Jays.

Tellez flew out and Grichuk, who may have forgotten the number of outs, was easily doubled off of 2nd. Still the Jays will take that result.

Bottom 3rd, Lourdes Gurriel jr doubled to CF. Semien hit a two out, RBI double. 8-0 Jays.

Top 4th, Ray missed out on a 1-2-3 inning thanks to a two out error by LF Gurriel. It also marked the first error by a Jays fielder in 8 games. Herrera then walked to snap Ray’s streak of 30 1/3 innings pitched without a walk. Ray struck out Kingery to end the frame and preserve the shut out.

Top 5, Nick Maton hit the first HR of his MLB career. 8-1 Jays. DH Andrew McCutchen followed with a solo HR of his own. 8-2 Jays. Segura hit a triple that CF Grichuk lost in the sunlight. Bohm hit a one out single to drive in Segura. 8-3 Jays. Miller hit a ground ball to Guerrero at 1B who bobbled it for his first error of 2021. Marchan hit in to an inning ending double play.

Bottom 5. Espinal drew a two out walk and after stealing 2nd, advanced to 3rd on a Jansen single. LHP Ranger Suarez in to replace Hale and retire Semien.

Top 6th, Maton hit a two out HR off of Ray, ending his afternoon. 8-4 Jays. RHP Joel Payamps in to relieve Ray. Payamps got McCutchen to fly out to RF and end the inning.

Bottom 6, Bryce Harper came in to the game defensively, replacing Kingery in RF in spite of a sore right shoulder.

Bottom 7. Bases full of Jays thanks to two hit batters (Tellez, Jansen) and an error by Segura. Semien grounded in to a force out, scoring Tellez. 9-4 Jays.

Top 8. LHP Tim Mayza in to relieve Payamps. Mayza was coming off of back to back rough outings, hoping to rebound. He gave up a lead off single to Miller that dropped between Bichette and Gurriel and a one out single to Herrera. That brought up Harper without the usual pop in his bat due to the injury. He popped up a bunt which was caught by Espinal. Maton hit a two run single. 9-6 Jays.

RHP Jordan Romano in to relieve Mayza, in a save opportunity. McCutchen struck out looking to end the inning.

Bottom 8. RHP Brandon Kintzler in to relieve Suarez. Guerrero greeted him with his 11th HR of the season, a no doubter to LF. 10-6 Jays. It was also the third straight game with a long ball for the 22 year old. Tellez hit a two out single and had to leave for pinch runner Cavan Biggio when he slipped and injured his leg.

Top 9. Romano out to close it out. Segura drew a lead off walk and although he retired the next two hitters, Montoyo took him out in favour of RHP Jeremy Beasley. Two more runs came in for the Phillies before Harper (swinging away this at bat) struck out swinging.

Final(ly) – Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8

This game featured 26 hits, 18 runs, two errors per team and other plays not made. The Jays almost blew an 8-0 lead but the bottom line is a win is a win. With the win, the Jays move in to second place in the AL East, 1.5 games behind the Red Sox.

Up next – after an off day Monday, they host a three game series against the first place Red Sox. Tuesday May 18, first pitch scheduled for 7:37 pm

